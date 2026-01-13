Freedom Sale 2026: OnePlus 15, 15R, OnePlus Pad Go 2 To Be Listed With Price Cuts In India

Oneplus 15 |

OnePlus Freedom Sale 2026 has been announced, in the wake of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations. The sale will begin on January 16 and continue through the latter half of the month, up untill January 26. All of the price cuts and offers will be live on the company's official website oneplus.in, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, and offline at OnePlus Experience Stores as well as retail chains including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. Select bank discounts and no-cost EMI options will also be listed. Audio products will be listed on Myntra and Blinkit as well.

The OnePlus Freedom Sale 2026 features price reductions across various smartphones and tablets, inclusing the latest OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. The newly launched OnePlus Pad Go 2 will also see a price cut, alongside the OnePlus Pad 3. All of the offers on the devices are listed below.

1. OnePlus 15

During the sale, the OnePlus 15 will be offered at an effective price of Rs. 68,999, inclusive of instant discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on select bank cards. The original starting price is Rs. 72,999. There will be also be additional no-cost EMI options and exchange offers.

2. OnePlus 15R

Pricing for the OnePlus 15R starts at Rs. 44,999, reduced from its current pricing of Rs. 47,999. This will also be due due to bank discounts and not direct price cuts. An instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 will be offered on select cards.

3. OnePlus 13 series

The OnePlus 13 series, encompassing the OnePlus 13, 13R, and 13s models, will have entry prices ranging from Rs. 37,999 to Rs. 57,999 depending on the variant. These include temporary price cuts, bank offers, and EMI facilities.

4. OnePlus Nord 5

The OnePlus Nord 5 is set to be available at Rs. 30,999 during the sale. There will be an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on select cards.

5. OnePlus Nord CE5

Pricing for the OnePlus Nord CE5 will be cut to Rs. 22,999, accompanied by bundled accessories for a limited duration. The current pricing of the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is at Rs. 24,999.

6. OnePlus Pad Go 2 and OnePlus Pad 3

In addition to smartphones, the sale extends discounts to tablets such as the OnePlus Pad Go 2 starting at Rs. 23,999 after a price reduction, and the OnePlus Pad 3 at an effective Rs. 44,999 with included accessories.

Older tablet models like the Pad 2 and Pad Lite also see reductions. Audio products, including wireless earbuds and neckbands, will have lowered prices and no-cost EMI on select items, available on platforms like Myntra and Blinkit.

7. OnePlus BWZ2 ANC and BWZ 3

These audio products will be priced at Rs. 1,649 and Rs. 1,199, respectively. These can be brought from Blinkit as well, during the sale period.