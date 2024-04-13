Google Engineer Wins “Professional Of The Year 2023 Award” From AIBCF |

Ashwin Tambe won the “Professional of the year 2023” award from the All India Business Community Foundation (AIBCF) for his outstanding contributions to Tech through his work at Google. He received the award on February 15, 2024 in a virtual ceremony held at New Delhi.

The esteemed ‘Business & Community Awards’ program that Ashwin won recognizes individuals, organizations, and members of the business community who have significantly contributed to India’s excellence. The organization aims to honor those who have made noteworthy achievements in their fields, promoting and encouraging excellence while highlighting those who bring glory to the nation through their endeavors. Panel members of AIBCF include government dignitaries including but not limited to Mr. Joginder Singh, Former Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Hon. Anil Wadhwa, Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, Hon. Pratibha Patil, Former President of India among others.

Ashwin is a customer-centric management professional with extensive experience in delivering successful services and managing products. He excels at bridging the gap between technology and business needs, ensuring customers get the most out of technology. His expertise lies in creating exceptional customer experiences by enabling end-users with powerful technology products, building efficient platforms, and streamlining processes to boost overall effectiveness and product adoption. Over the past two decades, Ashwin's career has spanned across diverse industries, including manufacturing, FinTech, and Retail. His transition from engineer to digital transformation leader showcases his leadership skills, notably in delivering large-scale cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) projects. Currently at Google , Ashwin leverages his extensive experience as a Delivery Executive to improve customer experiences for large-scale retail clients. He achieves this by utilizing AI and machine learning (ML) on cloud platforms, ultimately aiming to enhance the end-user experience through AI-powered technologies and drive broader AI adoption.

Ashwin has a strong educational foundation with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering Technology from the University of Pune and an esteemed MBA from the University of Arizona. He further bolstered his expertise through certifications as a certified Cloud professional in both AWS and Google technologies and an astute Project Management Professional (PMP) from PMI. Beyond his professional experience, Ashwin actively contributes to the academic community. He is currently engaged as an advisor of product management class at the University of Arlington. Ashwin actively engages in the public discourse on Large Language Models (LLMs) by sharing his insights through articles published on various digital platforms, exploring their consumption, societal impact, and potential role in shaping the future. His expertise has also been recognized by invitations from Major League Hackathons and Cybersecurity competitions hosted by Globee, where he served as an invited expert judge.

With extensive experience in FinTech and Banking technologies from his time at Actimize, Ashwin is an active author who is routinely invited to contribute to technical community platforms like DZone where he writes about how AI-driven cloud services can be optimally utilized to strengthen Anti-Money Laundering compliance using the latest AI-cloud-based tools and technologies.

Upon receiving the award, Ashwin shared “....Self-doubt is a storm that can dim your inner light, but perseverance is the wind that carries you to the summit”

