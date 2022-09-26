From NFTs to crypto events, a weekly roundup of the Web 3 universe

Apple is trying to cash in on NFTs but sellers don't want the burden of a 30% tax. | FPJ photo

The weekly NFT sales continues to slide with last week’s sales accounting for around $86mn. This is in stark contrast to average weekly sales being upwards of $200mn in August according to non-Fungible.

The top 5 continue to be the usual suspect with Bored Ape leading the pack with sales of $18mn followed by Loot, ENS, Azuki and Cryptopunks.

The top 5 marketplaces this week were Opensea, Magic Eden, X2Y2, BloctoBay and Immutable X Marketplace as per Dappradar

The top 5 blockchains by sales volume as per Cryptoslam were Ethereum, Solana, ImmutableX, Flow and BNB

In global news, Apple has told startups to sell NFTs through in app which is being resisted by NFT firms to dodge the 30% transaction fees. Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic games waded in with a tweet stating “Now Apple is killing all NFT app businesses it can’t tax, crushing another nascent technology that could rival its grotesquely overpriced in-app payment service. Apple must be stopped.”

Ethereum has been struggling a bit post its Merge which was completed on Sep 15. Post the merge its issuance rate has reduced by over 90%. It changed its mechanism to Proof of stake from the earlier Proof of Work. The purpose of this activity was to reduce Ethereum’s energy consumption by 99.95%.

Asia’s Premier crypto event “Token 2049” Singapore is launching on 28-29 September at Marina Bay Sands bringing together founders and executives of leading Web3 companies.

In India, Royal Enfield launched NFTs priced at Rs.15,000 featuring winning designs from season1 and 2 of its Art of Motorcycling Contest. This is available on https://store.royalenfield.com/art/nft dropping on 3rd October.

Cricket NFT platform Rario has signed up Indian cricketer Prasidh Krishna exclusively to launch his NFT collection.

The House of Hiranandani, announced an NFT collection called The Dreamverse. The collection has been launched on the NFT platform Ngagen https://ngagen.com/houseofhiranandani

Flipkart to soon enter the Metaverse space with Flipverse. This was tweeted by Polygon cofounder Sandeep Naliwal and is expected to be powered by the Polygon blockchain and eDAO