 Foxconn, Pegatron, And Hyundai Suspend Operations Due To Floods, Cyclonic Conditions In Chennai
Foxconn, Pegatron, And Hyundai Suspend Operations Due To Floods, Cyclonic Conditions In Chennai

Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc across Chennai and its neighbouring districts, inundating the city, causing disruptions in flights and trains, and startling residents with a video capturing a crocodile crossing a submerged road.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
iPhone vendors Foxconn and Pegatron, and automobile company Hyundai are among the companies that have suspended their manufacturing operations in Tamil Nadu due to cyclonic conditions.

Sources said that several factories in and around Chennai have temporarily suspended operations.

When contacted, a Hyundai Motor India spokesperson said, "Considering the safety and well-being of our employees under the prevailing cyclonic conditions in Chennai and surrounding districts, the factory operation (all shifts) at Hyundai Motor India Sriperumbudur facility has been suspended for today (December 4, 2023)." No comments were received from Foxconn and Pegatron.

Foxconn and Pegatron are engaged in the manufacturing of iPhone. Pegatron had briefly suspended iPhone production in September after a minor fire accident.

article-image

