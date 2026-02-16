 Delhi To Host First-Ever AI Film Festival During India AI Impact Summit 2026: AI Clip Of Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, & Bill Gates Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechDelhi To Host First-Ever AI Film Festival During India AI Impact Summit 2026: AI Clip Of Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, & Bill Gates Goes Viral

Delhi To Host First-Ever AI Film Festival During India AI Impact Summit 2026: AI Clip Of Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, & Bill Gates Goes Viral

Delhi will host India’s first AI Film Festival at the Qutub Minar complex on February 17, alongside the AI Impact Summit. The event will showcase AI-generated films and machine learning-driven storytelling. A viral AI clip reimagining Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara with Bill Gates, Sam Altman and Sundar Pichai has boosted excitement.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
Delhi To Host First-Ever AI Film Festival During India AI Impact Summit 2026: AI Clip Of Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, & Bill Gates Goes Viral |

As India prepares to host the AI Impact Summit 2026, Delhi is set to witness a groundbreaking cultural event - the first-ever AI Film Festival, scheduled for February 17 at the iconic Qutub Minar complex.

The India AI Film Festival will showcase the creative potential of artificial intelligence in filmmaking, featuring AI-generated content, experimental films created using machine learning tools, and demonstrations of how AI is revolutionising the entertainment industry. The event is expected to draw filmmakers, content creators, AI researchers, and cinema enthusiasts who are exploring the boundaries of AI-powered storytelling.

Read Also
'Sarvajana Hitaya': PM Modi Welcomes World Leaders As India Hosts AI Impact Summit 2026
article-image

Viral AI clip features tech giants in ZNMD recreation

Ahead of the festival, an AI-generated video clip has taken social media by storm, offering a glimpse of what's possible with advanced AI tools. The clip, shared by Chandan Perla, Co-Founder of Podcast Circle, reimagines a famous scene from the Bollywood cult classic 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' (ZNMD) with three of the world's most prominent tech leaders. Perla is also said to be the main man behind building the India AI Film Festival.

FPJ Shorts
When Is Phalguna Amavasya 2026? Here's Everything You Should Know About Date, Muhurat, Significance & More About The New Moon Day
When Is Phalguna Amavasya 2026? Here's Everything You Should Know About Date, Muhurat, Significance & More About The New Moon Day
How Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Hopes Hang By A Thread After Embarrassing 61-Run Loss To Team India In Colombo
How Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Hopes Hang By A Thread After Embarrassing 61-Run Loss To Team India In Colombo
Delhi Braces For Security Clamp, Traffic Curbs As AI Impact Summit Coincides With Board Exams
Delhi Braces For Security Clamp, Traffic Curbs As AI Impact Summit Coincides With Board Exams
From Campus To Career: How The University Of Winchester Prepares Indian Students For Global Success
From Campus To Career: How The University Of Winchester Prepares Indian Students For Global Success

In the viral video, Bill Gates steps into Farhan Akhtar's role, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman takes on Hrithik Roshan's character, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai assumes Abhay Deol's part. He later shared many parody AI videos to continue his viral streak.

Read Also
'He Is Unable To Travel To India At This Time': NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Cancels Visit To India AI...
article-image

India AI Impact Summit 2026: A global gathering

The AI Film Festival is being held as part of the broader India AI Impact Summit 2026, which commenced this week at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed global leaders, technology executives, policymakers, and AI researchers to the multi-day event.

Themed "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all), the summit focuses on harnessing artificial intelligence for human-centric progress. Discussions at the summit cover AI's transformative impact across healthcare, education, agriculture, governance, and enterprise sectors.

The event has attracted prominent figures from the global tech industry, including Bill Gates, who is currently in India and is scheduled to meet with PM Modi during the summit. The gathering aims to shape international discourse on AI innovation, collaboration, responsible use, and governance frameworks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi To Host First-Ever AI Film Festival During India AI Impact Summit 2026: AI Clip Of Sam Altman,...
Delhi To Host First-Ever AI Film Festival During India AI Impact Summit 2026: AI Clip Of Sam Altman,...
'Sarvajana Hitaya': PM Modi Welcomes World Leaders As India Hosts AI Impact Summit 2026
'Sarvajana Hitaya': PM Modi Welcomes World Leaders As India Hosts AI Impact Summit 2026
Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Arrives In Amravati; Internet Abuzz With Mixed Reactions
Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Arrives In Amravati; Internet Abuzz With Mixed Reactions
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India AI Impact Expo 2026 Today
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate India AI Impact Expo 2026 Today
OpenAI Employee Earning Over ₹2 Crore Annually Says Prenup Is Non-Negotiable
OpenAI Employee Earning Over ₹2 Crore Annually Says Prenup Is Non-Negotiable