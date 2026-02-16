Delhi To Host First-Ever AI Film Festival During India AI Impact Summit 2026: AI Clip Of Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, & Bill Gates Goes Viral |

As India prepares to host the AI Impact Summit 2026, Delhi is set to witness a groundbreaking cultural event - the first-ever AI Film Festival, scheduled for February 17 at the iconic Qutub Minar complex.

The India AI Film Festival will showcase the creative potential of artificial intelligence in filmmaking, featuring AI-generated content, experimental films created using machine learning tools, and demonstrations of how AI is revolutionising the entertainment industry. The event is expected to draw filmmakers, content creators, AI researchers, and cinema enthusiasts who are exploring the boundaries of AI-powered storytelling.

Viral AI clip features tech giants in ZNMD recreation

Ahead of the festival, an AI-generated video clip has taken social media by storm, offering a glimpse of what's possible with advanced AI tools. The clip, shared by Chandan Perla, Co-Founder of Podcast Circle, reimagines a famous scene from the Bollywood cult classic 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' (ZNMD) with three of the world's most prominent tech leaders. Perla is also said to be the main man behind building the India AI Film Festival.

In the viral video, Bill Gates steps into Farhan Akhtar's role, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman takes on Hrithik Roshan's character, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai assumes Abhay Deol's part. He later shared many parody AI videos to continue his viral streak.

Jensen just said he's not coming



This is our attempt to bring him back



India AI Film Festival. Qutub Minar. Feb 17.



Don't bail on us. We need your compute and chuntney https://t.co/k5ijIb2fec pic.twitter.com/Qm4zEwkMYM — Chandan Perla (@Chandan_Perla) February 14, 2026

India AI Impact Summit 2026: A global gathering

The AI Film Festival is being held as part of the broader India AI Impact Summit 2026, which commenced this week at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed global leaders, technology executives, policymakers, and AI researchers to the multi-day event.

Themed "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all), the summit focuses on harnessing artificial intelligence for human-centric progress. Discussions at the summit cover AI's transformative impact across healthcare, education, agriculture, governance, and enterprise sectors.

The event has attracted prominent figures from the global tech industry, including Bill Gates, who is currently in India and is scheduled to meet with PM Modi during the summit. The gathering aims to shape international discourse on AI innovation, collaboration, responsible use, and governance frameworks.