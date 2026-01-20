CMF Headphone Pro With 100 Hours Battery Life Goes On Sale In India: Price, Specifications

CMF Headphone Pro, the first over-ear headphones from the Nothing sub-brand, which were launched in India earlier this month, have finally gone on sale today. The headphones were introduced globally in September. CMF Headphone Pro is said to come with up to 100 hours of battery life and has custom 40 mm drivers as well.

CMF Headphone Pro: Price in India

The CMF Headphone Pro carries a standard price of Rs. 7,999 in India. The company says that it is currently available at an exclusive launch price of Rs. 6,999 for a limited period. The headphones come in three colour options - Dark Grey, Light Green, and Light Grey. Sales have begun on Flipkart and at select offline retail stores across the country.

CMF Headphone Pro: Key Features

The CMF Headphone Pro feature custom 40 mm drivers and support Hi-Res LDAC audio for both wired and wireless playback. They include Hybrid Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) capable of reducing up to 40 dB of ambient noise, along with a transparency mode. Design-wise, the headphones look somehwat similar to the Apple AirPods Max.

Battery life is said to reach up to 100 hours with ANC turned off. The design incorporates interchangeable ear cushions for customisation and comfort during long sessions. On-device controls include a multifunction roller and an Energy Slider that enables real-time adjustment between bass and treble emphasis.

The CMF Headphone Pro uses Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and is compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows devices through respective pairing systems. It also carries an IPX2 rating for water resistance.