 Global PC Shipments Rise 9.3% In Q4 2025 As Windows 11 Upgrades And AI PCs Drive Demand
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechGlobal PC Shipments Rise 9.3% In Q4 2025 As Windows 11 Upgrades And AI PCs Drive Demand

Global PC Shipments Rise 9.3% In Q4 2025 As Windows 11 Upgrades And AI PCs Drive Demand

Global PC shipments touched 71.5 million units in the fourth quarter of 2025, marking a 9.3 per cent year-on-year rise, driven by strong consumer demand and the Windows 11 upgrade cycle, according to Gartner. For the full year, shipments crossed 270 million units, signalling a strong recovery after two years of decline, supported by hardware refresh and AI PC promotion.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
PC shipments reached 71.5 million units globally in the fourth quarter of 2025 -- a 9.3 per cent increase from the fourth quarter of the previous year, according to preliminary results by Gartner on Tuesday. | File Pic

New Delhi: PC shipments reached 71.5 million units globally in the fourth quarter of 2025 -- a 9.3 per cent increase from the fourth quarter of the previous year, according to preliminary results by Gartner on Tuesday.

For the entire 2025, worldwide PC shipments reached more than 270 million units, a 9.1 per cent increase from 2024.

Rishi Padhi, Research Principal at Gartner, said that the PC market maintained healthy growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, largely driven by robust consumer demand and business demand fuelled by the Windows 11 upgrade cycle.

“Demand softened by the end of the quarter as price pressure and promotions offset earlier price increases on high-end GPUs and AI PCs, resulting in stable or slightly lower average selling prices,” he mentioned.

FPJ Shorts
‘Jal Sahelis’ To Begin 500 Km Yamuna March From January 29 To Raise Awareness On River Conservation
‘Jal Sahelis’ To Begin 500 Km Yamuna March From January 29 To Raise Awareness On River Conservation
'Murakh Ko Dekh Ke Paseene Chhut Gaye': Man Performs Dangerous Stunts At 282-Foot-High Jindal Tower Without Safety Gears; Detained
'Murakh Ko Dekh Ke Paseene Chhut Gaye': Man Performs Dangerous Stunts At 282-Foot-High Jindal Tower Without Safety Gears; Detained
Dhangar Quota Protest Plea: Bombay HC Flags Last Year’s Maratha Agitation Disruption In Mumbai
Dhangar Quota Protest Plea: Bombay HC Flags Last Year’s Maratha Agitation Disruption In Mumbai
887 ATMs Activated Across India To Empower Users: Department Of Posts
887 ATMs Activated Across India To Empower Users: Department Of Posts
Read Also
Republic Day 2026: India's 75-Year Journey To Becoming A Global Smartphone Manufacturing Powerhouse
article-image

According to the report, there were no major changes in the top six vendor rankings worldwide in the October-December period, with the top three vendors -- Lenovo, HP and Dell -- increasing their market share year-over-year.

The PC market rebounded last year, achieving 9.1 per cent growth over 2024, with more than 270 million units shipped. This marks a significant turnaround following two years of steep decline in 2022 and 2023, and only modest gains in 2024.

Tariff volatility, anticipated memory price hikes in 2026, and rising costs associated with Windows 10 Extended Security Updates prompted businesses to prioritise replacing hardware, said Padhi.

Read Also
Meet The Google Product Manager Who Named ‘Nano Banana’: Naina Raisinghani’s Story Goes Viral
article-image

The report further stated that another factor for growth in 2025 was vendors focused heavily on promoting AI PCs to capture replacement demand.

However, most AI PC features, such as local inference, have yet to deliver significant productivity gains compared to cloud-based AI solutions.

As a result, many organisations are upgrading primarily to future-proof their fleets, rather than to realise immediate business value from AI capabilities, said Padhi.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Global PC Shipments Rise 9.3% In Q4 2025 As Windows 11 Upgrades And AI PCs Drive Demand
Global PC Shipments Rise 9.3% In Q4 2025 As Windows 11 Upgrades And AI PCs Drive Demand
Republic Day 2026: India's 75-Year Journey To Becoming A Global Smartphone Manufacturing Powerhouse
Republic Day 2026: India's 75-Year Journey To Becoming A Global Smartphone Manufacturing Powerhouse
Meet The Google Product Manager Who Named ‘Nano Banana’: Naina Raisinghani’s Story Goes Viral
Meet The Google Product Manager Who Named ‘Nano Banana’: Naina Raisinghani’s Story Goes Viral
CMF Headphone Pro With 100 Hours Battery Life Goes On Sale In India: Price, Specifications
CMF Headphone Pro With 100 Hours Battery Life Goes On Sale In India: Price, Specifications
OpenAI Rejects Apple's Deal To Build Siri To Focus More On Jony Ive-Designed Own AI Hardware
OpenAI Rejects Apple's Deal To Build Siri To Focus More On Jony Ive-Designed Own AI Hardware