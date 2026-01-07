Nothing Sub-Brand CMF Established As Separate Legal Entity In India: Here's What This Means

Consumer electronics brand CMF, previously a sub-brand of Nothing, has now been incorporated as an independent company in India. The move designates India as CMF’s global headquarters, positioning the country at the forefront of the global consumer tech ecosystem, driven by years of sustained progress and ambition. This move also follows a $100 million manufacturing joint venture with Optiemus Infracom.

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis announced the incorporation on X, posting the official Certificate of Incorporation. He wrote, “India is increasingly positioning itself at the forefront of the global consumer tech ecosystem, driven by years of sustained progress and ambition. The work done has been remarkable. CMF has an important role to play in that journey and we’re happy to share that it is now a separate, legally incorporated entity in India. Following our $100M manufacturing joint venture with Optiemus, this marks another major milestone in establishing CMF as a subsidiary headquartered in India – on a path to building the country’s first truly global consumer tech brand. Built from India, to the world. Excited about what comes next for CMF!”

From sub-brand to standalone company

Launched in July 2023 as CMF by Nothing, the brand initially operated as a lower-priced product line under London-based Nothing Technology. It released devices such as the CMF Phone 1, Buds Pro 2, and Watch Pro 2 without separate corporate status. The new incorporation creates a distinct legal entity in India while maintaining ties to the parent group.

Several smartphone manufacturers have previously spun off sub-brands into independent entities to target different market segments, often gaining operational autonomy. Xiaomi separated POCO in 2020, initially launched as a sub-brand in 2018, allowing it to function as a standalone company focused on performance-oriented devices while Xiaomi concentrated on broader ranges. Similarly, BBK Electronics (parent of Oppo and Vivo) made Realme independent in 2018 after its launch as an Oppo sub-brand, enabling faster growth in the budget and mid-range categories. Huawei spun off Honor in 2020 as a fully separate brand to navigate geopolitical challenges and expand independently.

While no other foreign smartphone brand has yet designated India as the global headquarters for a major line or subsidiary in the same manner, many have established significant manufacturing, R&D, and operational bases in the country under the Make in India initiative. Companies such as Samsung, Apple (through partners), Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus have invested heavily in local production facilities, with some exporting devices globally from India. Nothing's approach with CMF represents a notable step in positioning India not just as a manufacturing hub but as a central operational base for a consumer tech brand.

Manufacturing joint venture with Optiemus

The development builds on the previously announced $100 million joint venture with Indian electronics manufacturer Optiemus Infracom. The partnership focuses on local production facilities to support CMF’s growth and export plans.