 Bharat Taxi Ride-Hailing App Launched In India, Will Rival Ola & Uber: Here's Everything You Need To Know
Homegrown cab aggregator Bharat Taxi has launched pilot operations in Delhi-NCR, positioning itself as an alternative to Ola and Uber. Unveiled by Union Minister Amit Shah, the app offers zero commission for drivers, no surge pricing and claims fares are up to 30 percent cheaper. The platform follows a driver-first model with added insurance benefits.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 05:08 PM IST
After teasing its arrival for quite sometime, Bharat Taxi has officially launched operations in the country, positioning itself as a homegrown alternative to established players like Ola and Uber. The new cab aggregator, which has begun its pilot operations in Delhi-NCR, comes with features specifically designed to benefit Indian drivers. Big highlights include zero commission and no surge pricing.

Union Minister Amit Shah officially unveiled the Bharat Taxi app. The Ministry of Cooperation said that the platform will place drivers , referred to as Sarathis, at the centre of ownership, and will free them from exploitative aggregator-based models. 

Where is Bharat Taxi available?

Bharat Taxi has commenced its pilot phase in Delhi-NCR, making the national capital region its testing ground before expanding to other metros. The company has indicated plans to roll out services in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata in the coming months, though specific timelines haven't been announced yet.

The Bharat Taxi app is available as a free download for all Android and iPhone users on Google Play Store and App Store, respectively. The app will offer cab, auto, and bike ride-hailing services.

How is Bharat Taxi different from Ola and Uber?

Whilst Bharat Taxi operates on a similar aggregator model, it's introducing several differentiators that set it apart from the competition:

Driver-First Approach: Unlike Ola and Uber, Bharat Taxi claims to charge zero commission to drivers. Whilst established players typically charge 20-25 percent commission, Bharat Taxi is reportedly charging a Rs. 30 daily fee instead of high commissions giving them greater control and earnings.

No Surge Pricing: Perhaps the most customer-friendly feature – Bharat Taxi has announced it will not implement surge pricing during peak hours or high-demand periods. This means no more eye-watering fares during monsoons or Friday evenings. It promises to offer 30 percent cheaper fares than Ola and Uber.

Regional Language Support: The app supports multiple Indian languages from the outset, making it more accessible to drivers and passengers who aren't comfortable with English.

Additional driver benefits: Registered drivers get personal accident and family health insuranve of Rs. 5 lakh each, flexibility to work with other apps, retirement savings, and a dedicated driver support system.

