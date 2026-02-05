 Tech Debut: India Begins Trials Of First-Ever Barrier-Free Toll Plaza On Gujarat Highway
HomeTechTech Debut: India Begins Trials Of First-Ever Barrier-Free Toll Plaza On Gujarat Highway

Tech Debut: India Begins Trials Of First-Ever Barrier-Free Toll Plaza On Gujarat Highway

India has begun trials of its first barrier-free toll plaza at Choryasi on NH-48 in Gujarat. Developed by NHAI, the Multi-Lane Free Flow system uses FASTag and ANPR cameras to deduct tolls without vehicles stopping. The move aims to reduce congestion, fuel wastage, and pollution and could be expanded nationwide after trials.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
X/ Indian Tech & Infra

India has taken a significant step towards modernising its highway infrastructure with the commencement of trials at the country's first barrier-free toll plaza, located at Choryasi on National Highway-48 in Gujarat.

What is the MLFF tolling system?

The Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system, developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), allows vehicles to pass through without stopping at traditional toll booths, marking a departure from decades-old toll collection methods that have long been a source of traffic congestion on Indian highways.

The new system utilises a combination of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to automatically detect vehicles and deduct toll charges from FASTag accounts as they pass through at normal highway speeds.

The barrier-free design is expected to significantly reduce travel time, minimise fuel consumption caused by repeated acceleration and braking, and cut down on air pollution at toll points where vehicles typically idle in queues.

The Choryasi Fee Plaza on NH-48, which connects major cities including Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai, has been selected as the pilot site for this ambitious project. The highway is one of India's busiest corridors, making it an ideal testing ground for the new technology.

President of IRF (International Road Federation, Akhilesh Srivastava, has said the implementation of MLFF is also underway on highways in Gujarat, Jaipur, and Chandigarh, and will gradually expand nationwide.

Benefits of the MLFF tolling system

He highlights what MLFF tolling system means for drivers:
- Cross toll plazas at 70–80 km/h without stopping.
- Automatic vehicle detection using RFID (FASTag), CCTV, ALPR, and 2D LiDAR high-speed AI cameras.
- Seamless toll deduction via automatic data-matching technology.
- Fully transparent system: eliminating manual deductions or malpractice.

The benefits of MLFF are time and fuel savings, emission reductions, and safer and smoother highways. However, the success of the system will depend heavily on FASTag penetration among vehicles. While FASTag has become mandatory for all vehicles, ensuring compliance and addressing technical glitches will be crucial during the trial phase.

