'Next 20–25 Years Will Be An Era For India': BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Speaks At Event In Mumbai

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has declared the next two to three decades as 'the era of India', expressing strong confidence in the country's growth trajectory and urging millions of Indians to invest alongside the nation's economic expansion.

Speaking at JioBlackRock's 'Investing for a New Era' event in Mumbai on Tuesday, Fink said the focus should be on compelling Indians to understand what the era of India means and how they can participate in it.

"You could say maybe this is the era for India and will be so over the next 20-25 years," Fink told the gathering, which included Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. "I'm absolutely convinced that in the era of India, we need to compel hundreds of millions of Indians to invest alongside the growth of India."

Fink dismisses short-term volatility

The BlackRock chief dismissed concerns about short-term volatility, including the recent India-US tariff deal, stating, "Over a 20-year period, this has no bearing. Maybe over the next six months or a year it may be a significant variant. But over time, the foundational issues of India, how it's able to leapfrog…watch what it has achieved over the last few years since the era of the smartphone."

Fink praised India's digital transformation, particularly the Modi administration's digitisation of the rupee, saying it has transformed commerce across the board. "I am very worried about other countries. Even the United States is falling behind," he remarked.

The BlackRock CEO projected that India would grow 'anywhere from 8 to 12 percent, probably hovering around 8 to 10" over the next decade, adding, "That's a place where I want to personally invest in."

Ambani sees $30 trillion opportunity

Mukesh Ambani echoed Fink's optimism, stating that India's economy could grow from the current $4-4.5 trillion to $25-$30 trillion over the next 30 years.

"We are confident…we are the fastest growing large economy in the world. Growing at around 8 to 10 percent is possible and doable. And I think that sustained double-digit growth is not ruled out," Ambani said.

He attributed India's strong positioning to 15 years of stable economic leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a clear goal of becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.

"When you see the confidence in young people going to school and colleges and in parents today believing that their tomorrow is better than today, right? And that is a big, big change in India," the Reliance chairman noted.

AI will play a big role, Fink dismisses AI bubble concerns

On artificial intelligence, Fink dismissed concerns about an AI bubble, stating, "I don't believe there's an AI bubble. I believe the greatest risk we have is if we don't continue to invest, China will win."

He said AI would be 'a powerful growth engine in the world' whilst acknowledging it would be disruptive for some industries. "The key for AI to be really successful in every society, we need to make sure that AI broadens economic success and it doesn't narrow economic success," he added.

Ambani said India could leverage AI to solve problems in education, healthcare, and security at a fraction of global costs. "Without AI, this problem we could not have dreamt about solving it," he said, referring to delivering quality education to 200 million school children.

The partnership between Reliance and BlackRock aims to convert Indian savings into productive investments. Ambani revealed the decision to bring BlackRock back to India took just 'five minutes' during a conversation with Fink in 2023.

"The opportunity that we see is that Indians have really been savers," Ambani said, noting that India imported $60 billion worth of gold and $10-15 billion of silver last year alone for domestic savings. "If we can actually convince the Indian saver that if one invests in the capital markets in a safe, transparent and consistent way, there are returns."