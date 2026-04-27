Back To School: Best Laptops For Students Priced Under ₹50,000 In India

June is almost here, and with schools and colleges set to reopen after the summer holidays, the annual laptop hunt has officially begun. Whether you are a Class 11 student stepping into science stream, an engineering fresher heading to campus for the first time, or a parent looking to make a sensible investment that lasts four years of college, the question is the same: which laptop gives the most for under Rs. 50,000?

The good news is that the budget laptop segment in India has never been stronger. You can now walk away with a machine packing a 7th-generation AMD Ryzen processor, a 512GB SSD, 8GB RAM and a full HD display, all for well within this ceiling. The bad news is the sheer volume of options, many of which look similar on paper but differ significantly in real-world use.

Before you buy a laptop, there are three things you must look at - processor, battery life, and weight and portability. Keeping these in mind, here are the five best laptop options to buy for students.

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (AMD Ryzen 3 7320U)

Price: Rs. 33,600 | Weight: 1.6 kg | Battery: Up to 9 hours (claimed)

Specs at a glance: AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (4 cores, up to 4.1 GHz), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch full-HD Anti-glare display, Windows 11 Home, AMD Radeon 610M graphics, Wi-Fi 6.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 is the most complete package near the Rs. 30,000 range for most students. The AMD Ryzen 3 7320U is a strong chip for its tier handling browser-heavy workflows, MS Office, Zoom and even light Python or Java coding without complaint. The 512GB SSD ensures fast boot times and snappy file access, and the full HD display, while not colour-accurate enough for serious design work, is perfectly usable for long study sessions and video calls.

What makes it stand out at this price is the combination of portability and claimed battery life. At 1.6 kg, it is light enough for a backpack, and Lenovo's battery management on this chipset is well-regarded. Real-world users report 6–7 hours under normal use.

Best suited for: General use students, arts and commerce stream, students attending online classes, coding beginners.

Watch out for: Some users have reported Wi-Fi connectivity inconsistencies. Ensure you update drivers after purchase.

2. Lenovo V15 G4 (AMD Ryzen 3 7320U)

Price: approximately Rs. 40,000 | Weight: 1.65 kg | Battery: Up to 8.7 hours (claimed)

Specs at a glance: AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (2.4 GHz–4.1 GHz), 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, 15.6-inch FHD 250-nit Anti-glare display, 38Wh battery with rapid charge, HD 720p camera with privacy shutter, Dolby Audio, numeric keypad, Wi-Fi 6, Ethernet port, USB-C (with DisplayPort)

The V15 G4 is the V-series workhorse and one of the most comprehensively equipped machines at this price point. It ships with the same Ryzen 3 7320U as the IdeaPad Slim 3, but adds connectivity features that students rarely find at this price: a full Ethernet port (critical for hostels with unreliable Wi-Fi), USB-C with DisplayPort support, and a physical webcam privacy shutter.

Its 38Wh battery supports rapid charge and lasts up to 8.7 hours on a full charge, which is among the better ratings in this segment. The numeric keypad is a practical bonus for engineering and commerce students dealing with spreadsheets or calculations.

Best suited for: Engineering students, students in hostel accommodation, those who frequently connect external displays or peripherals.

Watch out for: Some user reviews note battery performance dropping closer to 3–4 hours under heavier workloads. The DOS version (without Windows) is cheaper but requires purchasing a Windows licence separately.

3. HP 15s (AMD Ryzen 3 5300U)

Price: approximately Rs. 46,900 | Weight: 1.69 kg | Battery: Up to 7.5 hours (claimed)

Specs at a glance: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD display, Windows 11 Home, MS Office pre-installed, AMD Radeon graphics, Wi-Fi 5.

HP's 15s is not the newest chip on this list, the Ryzen 3 5300U is an older generation compared to the 7320U in the Lenovo options, but it earns its place through one thing students and parents consistently value. HP's after-sales service network in India. With service centres in virtually every city and town, warranty claims and repairs are significantly less painful than with some other brands.

The HP 15s offers one of the best configurations under Rs. 50,000, with SSD storage making multitasking smoother and boot times lightning fast making it perfect for students and office users. It also ships with MS Office pre-installed, which saves an additional licence cost.

Best suited for: Students in smaller cities or towns with limited service options for other brands; students who prioritise reliability and support over cutting-edge specs.

Watch out for: The older Ryzen 3 5300U will show its age faster than the 7320U. If you are buying for four years of engineering, consider stretching the budget or waiting for a sale on newer models.

4. Asus Vivobook Go 15 (AMD Ryzen 3 7320U)

Price: approximately Rs. 39,990 | Weight: 1.63 kg | Battery: Up to 8 hours (claimed)

Specs at a glance: AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (up to 4.1 GHz), 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch FHD Anti-glare display (84 percent screen-to-body ratio), 180-degree lay-flat hinge, Wi-Fi 6E, MIL-STD-810H durability certified, 17.9mm thin, fast charging (0–60 percent in 49 minutes).

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 is the most portable and durably built machine on this list. At 17.9mm thin and 1.63 kg, it is designed for easy one-handed carrying, and its 180-degree lay-flat hinge makes it easy to share screens with classmates. It is also tested to US MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards for reliability and durability.

For students who carry their laptop across campus every day, or who are prone to the inevitable knocks and bumps of hostel life, this durability certification is not a marketing gimmick — it means the machine is built to survive drops, temperature variations and humidity. The fast-charging capability (60% in 49 minutes) is a practical lifesaver between lectures.

The ErgoSense keyboard and physical webcam shield are thoughtful additions, and Wi-Fi 6E support gives it a connectivity edge in dense campus networks.

Best suited for: Students who commute heavily, attend multiple campuses, or need a travel-friendly machine that can take some punishment.

Watch out for: At the upper end of the Rs. 50,000 ceiling, some variants may require a sale or student discount to fall within budget. Check Asus India's student offers.

5. Acer Aspire 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 7430U, 16GB RAM)

Price: Rs. 49,990 | Weight: 1.7 kg | Battery: Up to 8 hours (claimed)

Specs at a glance: AMD Ryzen 5 7430U, 16GB DDR4 RAM (expandable to 32GB), 512GB NVMe SSD (~3,000 MB/s read speed), 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, 180-degree hinge, USB-C, HDMI, backlit keyboard, numeric keypad, Windows 11 Home.

The Acer Aspire 3 at this price point is a genuine overachiever. Where every other laptop on this list ships with 8GB RAM, the Aspire 3 comes with 16GB, a significant advantage for students running Android Studio, heavy browser tabs, AutoCAD, or multiple applications simultaneously.

The 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD combo is a game-changer, ensuring snappy performance and ample storage for assignments, media, and software. It outclasses competitors like the Asus Vivobook Go 15 (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD in some variants). The Aspire 3 is tailored for students, professionals, and hobbyist creators, excelling in everyday tasks, with Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint running flawlessly, handling large spreadsheets and presentations without lag.

The display is among the best in its class, outshining competitors like the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3's TN panel. It's ideal for Netflix, light editing, or presentations.

One free SSD slot and RAM slot allow future expansion — a boon for tech-savvy students who may want to upgrade down the line.

Best suited for: Engineering students (especially CS, IT and ECE), students running heavy applications, those who do not want to upgrade for at least 4 years.

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Watch out for: Battery life drops to 4–5 hours under heavy workloads — heavy users will need to keep the charger nearby. The plastic build shows some flex under pressure, which is expected at this price range.

One final tip: all of the brands above run regular student discount programmes and seasonal sales on Flipkart and Amazon India. With June still a few weeks away, there is time to wait for a sale and potentially land a better configuration within the same budget.