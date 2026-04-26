Asus Vivobook S14 Review: Is This The Best Daily Laptop For Students & Office-Goers?

Asus Vivobook S14 Review: The Best Daily Laptop For Students & Office-Goers? | FPJ

My previous laptop was a beast. It was powerful, yes, but an absolute chore to carry around. The weight, the bulk, the bag strain. It got old fast. So when the Asus Vivobook S14 landed on my desk as a review unit, the timing couldn't have been better. A slim, light machine that promised solid performance without the physical baggage.

After weeks of daily use, here's what I think of the Asus Vivobook S14. I have been using the Intel Core Ultra 5 variant with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 14-inch OLED display.

Asus Vivobook S14 Review: Display

Let me start with what will immediately grab your attention, the 14-inch OLED panel. It's a WUXGA (1920x1200) screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and that extra vertical real estate makes a genuine difference. Scrolling through documents, reading long web pages, working in spreadsheets, it all feels more natural than the standard 16:9 widescreen format.

The OLED credentials are solid on paper. You get a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 1.07 billion colours, and 95 percent DCI-P3 coverage. In practice, that means blacks are genuinely black, not dark grey the way IPS panels fake it. Colours are punchy and accurate. Content looks great.

Asus Vivobook S14 Review: Display | FPJ

Now, the brightness. 300 nits. That number needs to be said plainly because it will matter to some buyers. Indoors, you're fine. Under direct sunlight? You'll be squinting and hunting for shade. It's a limitation I can't overlook at this price point, especially since competitors are increasingly offering 400–600 nits at similar brackets. The non-touch, glossy finish also means reflections can be annoying outdoors, though the OLED's deep blacks do help mask some of that indoors.

The 0.2ms response time is excellent, ghosting is essentially non-existent. The 60Hz refresh rate, however, is a conversation worth having. Scrolling feels noticeably less silky compared to 90Hz or 120Hz panels. If you're coming from a modern smartphone display, the difference will register. For document work and media consumption, it's acceptable. For anything involving fast motion or gaming, it's a weak link.

Asus Vivobook S14 Review: Design and build

The laptop is, physically, a restrained machine. And I mean that as a huge compliment. At 1.4 kg and a profile that sits between 15.9mm and 17.9mm, this travels light without feeling flimsy. The footprint is compact enough to slip into most bags without much thought. It was a delight to move around with, especially after the heavyweight champion that I was carrying around before this one.

The chassis is primarily metal where it counts. The lid feels rigid and resists flex well. The keyboard deck has minimal give. Asus has clearly put some thought into structural integrity here, and it shows in everyday handling. This doesn't creak or feel like it's about to delaminate.

The design itself is understated to the point of being anonymous. That's not a problem if you want something that looks professional in a meeting room or a cafe. It doesn't attract stares, for better or worse.

The hinge action is smooth. No SD card slot. That's a miss, especially for content creators.

Asus Vivobook S14 Review: Design and build | FPJ

Asus Vivobook S14 Review: Performance

The engine on my review unit is the Intel Core Ultra 5 325 - a chip running up to 4.5 GHz across 8 cores and 8 threads. Day-to-day performance is snappy. Booting Windows, launching apps, juggling browser tabs with office tools running in the background, the Ultra 5 325 handles all of it without hesitation. The paired DDR5 RAM at 16GB is adequate for most workflows right now.

The NPU (Neural Processing Unit) is rated at 47 TOPS. This means the chip is designed to handle AI-accelerated tasks, think real-time noise cancellation, background effects on video calls, Windows Studio Effects. It offloads these tasks from the CPU, which keeps performance stable during calls and light AI workloads.

Graphics are Intel's integrated solution. Don't expect gaming beyond light, casual titles. Video editing at 1080p is doable, basic Photoshop and Canva work should run fine.

Thermals are managed through Asus's fan profiles. The base can get warm, but not uncomfortably so during moderate tasks. This is a well-tuned thermal setup for an ultrabook-class machine.

Asus Vivobook S14 Review | FPJ

Asus Vivobook S14 Review: Battery Life

The 70WHr battery is one of the strongest arguments for this laptop. That's a large cell for a 1.4 kg machine, and Asus pairs it with a 68W fast charger that supports USB-C Easy Charge. OLED displays consume less power when displaying dark content, so using dark mode actively extends your real-world runtime.

In regular mixed-use scenarios - browser work, document editing, occasional video - you're looking at 8 to 11 hours comfortably. Heavier loads like sustained video calls or light editing will pull that down to 5–6 hours, which is still respectable.

The 68W USB-C fast charging is a practical win. You're not tethered to a proprietary barrel connector, which means a good GaN charger works here too. Less to carry. Simpler to replace.

One thing to bear in mind is that OLED displays and brightness levels directly influence battery draw. Keeping brightness at 60–70 percent makes a meaningful difference in runtime. At 300 nits max, you won't often need full brightness indoors anyway, which ironically works in the battery's favour.

Asus Vivobook S14 Review: Software

The S3407AA model ships with Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Office Home 2024 (lifetime licence), and Microsoft 365 Basic for one year. That's a strong software bundle. The Office 2024 lifetime licence alone adds genuine value to the purchase price.

Asus ships its own suite of utilities. MyASUS being the main hub for driver updates, battery health settings, and system diagnostics. It's not bloated to the point of annoyance, but the first thing I'd recommend is clearing out the trial software and McAfee that typically comes pre-installed. A clean debloat significantly reduces background CPU chatter.

Asus Vivobook S14 Review: Software | FPJ

The dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard gives you a hardware shortcut to Microsoft's AI assistant. Whether you use it regularly depends entirely on your workflow, but it integrates smoothly with Windows 11's AI features, and with the onboard NPU, those features run without leaning on the CPU.

Asus Vivo S14 Review: Hardware

Webcam: The FHD IR camera is a genuine step up from the HD cameras that saturate this price range. It logs you in via Windows Hello quickly, even in low light, face recognition is reliable and fast. The physical privacy shutter is a tactile, satisfying addition that many professionals will appreciate.

Ports: Here's where some buyers may feel the pinch. You get two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports and two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports, both supporting DisplayPort and Power Delivery. Note that these are Gen 1, meaning data speeds top out at 5Gbps. There's no Thunderbolt 4 here, which limits eGPU and high-bandwidth peripheral support. The HDMI 2.1 port is a welcome addition. The 3.5mm combo audio jack rounds things out. No SD card slot, not even microSD, which is a gap for photographers and content creators.

Keyboard: The Asus ErgoSense keyboard with backlighting is comfortable for extended typing sessions. Key travel is adequate, feedback is positive, and the layout is sensible. The dedicated Copilot key fits naturally without displacing anything critical. The backlit functionality is useful in dim environments.

Touchpad: Asus ErgoSense touchpad with Smart Gestures. Large, smooth, and responsive. Multi-finger gesture support is well-implemented, and the surface tracking is accurate. No complaints here.

Audio: Two built-in speakers with Smart Amplifier technology and Dolby Atmos certification. They're clear enough for calls and casual media. The AI Noise-Canceling microphone is a legitimate asset for video calls, filtering background noise effectively.

Connectivity: The laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with dual-band 2x2 and Bluetooth 5.4. Wi-Fi 6 is fast and stable, Bluetooth 5.4 is current-gen and handles multiple connected devices without fuss.

Asus Vivobook S14 Review: Verdict

The ASUS Vivobook S14 (S3407AA) is a carefully considered everyday laptop that makes most of its decisions well. The OLED display is genuinely beautiful to work on, the Core Ultra 5 325 handles daily workloads with ease, and the 70WHr battery is a real-world advantage. The build quality is honest, the 1.4 kg weight feels so comfortable in the hand, and the webcam shutter is a welcome addition.

Some cons include 300nits brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, and no Thunderbolt port .What you're getting, fundamentally, is a well-built, well-specced productivity machine with a stunning screen, as long as you're using it indoors. It won't excite gamers or heavy creative users. But for students, professionals, or anyone who needs a dependable daily driver that looks good, lasts through a full workday, and doesn't ask much of you in return, the Asus Vivobook S14 makes a quiet, confident case for itself. The variant we used is priced at Rs. 1,28,990, but there are less pricier and more expensive variants as well. The price depends on the processor you choose, the RAM you select, and the storage you decide on.

Rating: 8/10