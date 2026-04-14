Ai+ Nova 2 Review: The Phone Delivers On Points That Matter

Ai+ Nova 2 Review | FPJ

Ai+ is a sovereign Indian brand that claims to focus on making affordable smartphones that don’t cut corners on the essentials. With the Nova 2, they’ve kept the focus razor-sharp on what everyday users actually need - solid battery life, smooth performance, and modern software at prices that make sense. The Nova 2 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB RAM variant. The phone goes on sale today at 12 noon exclusively on Flipkart and select retail outlets.

We’ve been using the Ai+ Nova 2 as our daily driver for more than a week now, and here’s our comprehensive, no-holds-barred review before you decide to buy it.

Ai+ Nova 2 Review: Design

The Nova 2 feels purposeful rather than flashy. It’s built around a large 6,000mAh battery, so expect a chunky 8.7mm thickness and around 193-205g weight, noticeable in the hand but never uncomfortable for long sessions. The flat sides and matte-plastic frame give it a clean, modern look, while the glossy back (we tested the black variant) shows off a subtle shine but does not attract fingerprints easily. A standout detail is the signature red accent on the power button, which adds a nice pop. You get a 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP64 dust and water resistance, and a dedicated microSD slot alongside dual nano-SIMs. It feels sturdy with no creaks, and the included transparent case is a thoughtful touch.

Ai+ Nova 2 port placement | FPJ

Ai+ Nova 2 Review: Display

The 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate is one of the Nova 2’s quiet strengths. Scrolling and app switching feel buttery smooth compared to 60Hz phones in this segment, and the 600nits peak brightness handles outdoor use surprisingly well. Colours are warm and natural with decent viewing angles. The only real compromise is the HD+ resolution (around 260 PPI), which makes text and fine details a bit softer than on higher-res screens. For videos, social media, and daily use it’s perfectly fine, but power users who read a lot of small text might notice the softness. Still, the smoothness wins the day.

Ai+ Nova 2 display | FPJ

Ai+ Nova 2 Review: Processor

Powered by an octa-core processor, the Nova 2 delivers capable real-world performance that punches above its price. In our testing, it scored 557,066 on AnTuTu and 725/1,831 on Geekbench 6 (single/multi-core), with a GPU OpenCL score of 1,395. Daily tasks like app launches, multitasking, social media, and light gaming feel snappy with minimal lag. BGMI runs smoothly on low-medium settings, and 4K video recording is even supported. The 6nm chipset stays efficient and doesn’t throttle aggressively. The 6GB RAM variant (with 4GB virtual RAM extension) handles everything we threw at it over the week without frustration. It’s not a gaming beast, but for the vast majority of users it’s more than enough.

Ai+ Nova 2 Review: Camera

The 50-megapixel AI dual rear camera (f/1.8 main + auxiliary sensor) performs best in bright daylight, delivering vibrant colours, good exposure, and enough detail for social media shares. The wider aperture helps indoors too, reducing noise compared to many rivals. Night shots are usable but not class-leading. The 8-megapixel front camera is a clear upgrade wherein selfies have better detail and natural skin tones. Video tops out at 4K@30fps with basic EIS that steadies mild shakes. It’s not flagship photography, but for the price it is listed at, it’s surprisingly competent and versatile.

Ai+ Nova 2 camera samples | FPJ

Ai+ Nova 2 Review: UI

Running Android 16 with nxtQ OS, the software feels clean and modern. The interface is lightweight with no bloatware, and features like the NxtPrivacy Dashboard (showing apps that tracking you), Private Space, app lock, and Game Mode add real value. Animations are smooth thanks to the capable chipset, and gestures work intuitively. It’s one of the more polished budget UIs we’ve seen, privacy-focused and user-friendly without gimmicks.

Ai+ Nova 2 software | FPJ

Ai+ Nova 2 Review: Battery

This is where the Nova 2 truly shines. The 6,000mAh battery easily delivers 1.5–2 days of heavy use (social media, streaming, calls, and some gaming) with 7.5–8+ hours of screen-on time. Standby drain is minimal. The octa-core processor’s efficiency helps a lot here. The only downside is the included charger is 10W (even though the phone supports 18W), so a full charge takes around 3 hours. If you grab a faster charger separately, it improves the experience. In-box contents include the phone, charger, the cable, the information leaflet, and the silicon cover.

Ai+ Nova 2 in-box contents | FPJ

Ai+ Nova 2 Review: Verdict

After more than a week with the Ai+ Nova 2, it’s clear this is one of the strongest budget 5G phones you can buy right now. It is also a big step up from the first-generation Nova phone launched last year. The massive battery, smooth 120Hz display, capable octa-core performance, clean nxtQ OS on Android 16, and surprisingly decent cameras make it a well-rounded daily driver that rarely frustrates.

Design is practical, privacy features are thoughtful, and the value is excellent. Minor gripes like the softer HD+ panel, fingerprint-prone back, and slow stock charger don’t overshadow the strengths for most users. If you’re a student, first-time 5G buyer, or anyone who wants long battery life and reliable performance without spending big, the Nova 2 is an easy recommendation.