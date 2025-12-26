 AWS Denies Outage Claims As Users Report Disruptions In US, India
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechAWS Denies Outage Claims As Users Report Disruptions In US, India

AWS Denies Outage Claims As Users Report Disruptions In US, India

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Thursday denied reports of a service outage after users in the US and India flagged disruptions on Downdetector. The company said its systems were operating normally and attributed the confusion to an unrelated internet issue. AWS advised users to rely only on its official Health Dashboard for accurate service status updates.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
AWS Denies Outage Claims As Users Report Disruptions In US, India | Photo by Junior Teixeira from Pexels

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Thursday denied reports of a service outage, saying its systems were working normally and that users should rely only on the company’s official health dashboard for accurate information. Earlier in the day, many users in the US and India reported problems accessing AWS-linked services, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

The complaints led to speculation on social media about a possible disruption in AWS services. Responding to the claims, AWS said in a post on X that the reports were incorrect.

The company stated that its services were operating normally and that an unrelated issue elsewhere on the internet had triggered inaccurate speculation online. "No, that's false. AWS services are operating normally today, but an event elsewhere on the internet has prompted some inaccurate speculation on social media,” it said.

AWS added that the only reliable source to check the status of its services is the AWS Health Dashboard. “The only resource on the internet that provides accurate data on the availability of our services is the #AWS Health Dashboard https://go.aws/4jb7PAh," it mentioned. Data from Downdetector showed that reports of issues peaked around 7 am IST, with more than 4,300 users in the US flagging problems. In India, the number of complaints was much lower, at around 25 to 30, but users in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi reported disruptions.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Railways Rolls Out Minimal Fare Hike: Just 1-2 Paise Per Km For Sustainability
Indian Railways Rolls Out Minimal Fare Hike: Just 1-2 Paise Per Km For Sustainability
Check Out China's Breathtaking Glass Skywalk That Is Suspended 140 Meters Above A Mountain Valley
Check Out China's Breathtaking Glass Skywalk That Is Suspended 140 Meters Above A Mountain Valley
Housing Sales Value In Top 7 Indian Cities Rises 6% To ₹6 Lakh Crore In 2025 Despite 14% Volume Drop
Housing Sales Value In Top 7 Indian Cities Rises 6% To ₹6 Lakh Crore In 2025 Despite 14% Volume Drop
Christmas Celebration Turns Chaotic: Youths Vandalise St Xavier’s School in Nagaur, 3 Detained
Christmas Celebration Turns Chaotic: Youths Vandalise St Xavier’s School in Nagaur, 3 Detained
Read Also
'The Production Was Awful': Radhika Apte Reveals Shahid Kapoor Starrer Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi...
article-image

Due to the reported issues, several users in the US said they were unable to access gaming platforms, including popular titles from Epic Games. Games such as Fortnite, Rocket League and ARC Raiders were among those affected, according to user reports.

Cloud service disruptions often impact multiple platforms at the same time because many digital services rely on shared infrastructure. Such incidents have become more common in recent months, leading to frequent concerns among users whenever large-scale platforms face technical issues.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Shubhanshu Shukla’s ISS Mission To NISAR Launch, India’s Space Push Sets Stage For...

From Shubhanshu Shukla’s ISS Mission To NISAR Launch, India’s Space Push Sets Stage For...

Coupang Claims Former Employee Saved Data Of Only 3,000 Customers, Denies External Leak

Coupang Claims Former Employee Saved Data Of Only 3,000 Customers, Denies External Leak

Did Gaurav Chaudhary Lose 30 Kilos Using Ozempic? Technical Guruji Reveals His Fitness Journey In...

Did Gaurav Chaudhary Lose 30 Kilos Using Ozempic? Technical Guruji Reveals His Fitness Journey In...

AWS Denies Outage Claims As Users Report Disruptions In US, India

AWS Denies Outage Claims As Users Report Disruptions In US, India

Realme 16 Pro 5G Key Specifications Revealed Ahead Of India Launch, Will Pack A 7,000mAh Battery

Realme 16 Pro 5G Key Specifications Revealed Ahead Of India Launch, Will Pack A 7,000mAh Battery