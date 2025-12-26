Realme 16 Pro 5G Key Specifications Revealed Ahead Of India Launch, Will Pack A 7,000mAh Battery

Realme 16 Pro 5G is all set to launch in India. Teasers have been rolling out continuously, and now the company has confirmed almost all key specification details of the phone, leaving very little to the imagination. The Realme 16 Pro 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G processor and pack a 7,000mAh battery.

Realme 16 Pro 5G specifications

Realme has now confirmed that the 16 Pro 5G will feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 6500-nit peak brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and advanced eye protection. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G chipset that the company claims delivers an AnTuTu score exceeding 970,000 points. It is supported by an AirFlow VC Cooling System for sustained performance. The device runs realme UI 7.0 with Flux Engine.

Coming to the camera, the Realme 16 Pro 5G has a 200-megapixel LumaColor camera system also found on the higher-end Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. There is also a new Vibe Master Mode that introduces 21 exclusive portrait tones. For video, the device supports 4K HDR recording. The phone is also confirmed to pack a 7,000mAh battery.

Alongside the Realme 16 Pro 5G, the company is also launching a more premium variant - the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. The Realme Buds Air 8 and the Realme Pad 3 devices are also launching alongside.

The launch event will take place on January 6, and it will begin at 12pm noon IST. While the pricing for the Realme 16 Pro 5G model is not known, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is tipped to have an MRP of Rs. 43,999, but consumers may benefit from discounts and offers that could lower the effective cost.