Apple's Foldable iPhone Set To Launch In 2026, Will Resemble Two iPhone Airs Side-By-Side

x/ Apple Leaker

Apple is preparing to enter the foldable smartphone market next year, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman now offers initial details on what the design of the device may look like. According to Gurman, the iPhone Air is sort of a base point to what Apple plans to achieve with its first foldable next year.

The highly anticipated foldable iPhone, expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 series in fall 2026, will feature a distinctive design that Gurman describes as essentially 'two titanium iPhone Airs side-by-side.' This design philosophy suggests Apple is prioritising sleekness over bulk, making it "super thin and a design achievement," according to Gurman's latest Bloomberg newsletter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ultra-Thin Design Sets New Standards

The revelation dispels earlier concerns that Apple's first foldable would be a thick, unwieldy device. Instead, the iPhone Fold appears positioned to compete directly with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, currently the thinnest foldable phone on the market at just 4.2mm when unfolded.

The device is reported to feature a titanium chassis, a material choice that prioritises durability – a critical consideration for foldable devices where the hinge mechanism and folding display face constant stress during daily use.

Manufacturing and Pricing Details

Gurman reports that Apple may conduct 'at least' some production of the iPhone Fold in China, though this appears to contradict earlier reports suggesting manufacturing would take place in India. The mixed production approach could see intricate components manufactured in China while other assembly processes occur elsewhere.

The premium positioning extends to pricing, with Gurman estimating the device will cost around $2,000 (approximately Rs. 1,76,000) when it launches. This price point positions the foldable iPhone as Apple's most expensive standard iPhone model, reflecting both the advanced technology required for foldable displays and the premium materials used in construction.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Part of Broader iPhone Redesign Strategy

The foldable iPhone represents a key component of Apple's ambitious three-year iPhone overhaul plan. This comprehensive redesign strategy began with the iPhone 17 series and will culminate in what some reports suggest could be a completely reimagined "iPhone 20" design featuring glass construction and other innovations by 2027.

The iPhone Air is part of this redesign plan, wherein all the engineering needed to be done to make a smartphone this thin was done with this model, and the same ethos will reportedly now be used to build its first foldable as well.