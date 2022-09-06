Apple iPhone 14 series roundup: how to watch the launch event, expected specifications, and price

The Apple iPhone 14 series launch event will take place tomorrow (September 7). Ahead of the launch, the rumour mill has spilled a lot of information about the iPhone 14 lineup. Unlike the iPhone 13 series, its successor will not have a 'mini’ model.

The lineup will comprise four devices, such as the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro models are likely to have a lot of new features, while the iPhone 14 and its Max version may be small improvements over the iPhone 13 series.

iPhone 14 series launch event: How to watch it?

Apple’s so-called "Far Out" event, which will not only see the arrival of the new iPhones and a couple of other devices, will take place at 10:30 pm on September 7. It will be livestreamed through Apple.com and the Apple TV app. Apart from the iPhone 14 series, the Cupertino-based brand will launch the Watch Series 8, Watch SE 2, Watch Pro, and AirPods 2. The company is expected to hold a launch event in October to announce the new iPad Pros and MacBooks.

iPhone 14 series specifications (rumoured)

The iPhone 14 will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, whereas the Max model will come with a 6.7-inch OLED screen. Both displays will continue to sport a display notch like the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 14 duo will be powered by the Apple 15 chip, which was seen on the predecessor models.

The SoC will be coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It may come in storage models, such as 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The vanilla model will get a 3,279MAh battery, and the Max edition will pack a 4,352mAh battery.

iPhone 14 Pro series specifications (rumoured)

The iPhone 14 Pro will be equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED screen, while the Pro Max will house a 6.7-inch OLED display. Both handsets will support a 120Hz refresh rate and an Always-On Display (AOD) feature. The Pro models will be blessed with a new display design featuring a punch-hole and a pill-shaped cutout. Reports have claimed that the space between the two cutouts can be unified through a software toggle. Once unified, it will appear as a single pill-shaped cutout, which will display privacy controls like a microphone and camera.

The Pro models feature the all-new Apple 16 chip and 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It may come in 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage options. The Pro model will be backed by a 3,095mAh battery, whereas the Pro Max will be equipped with a 4,323mAh battery.

The entire iPhone 14 lineup is expected to feature a new selfie camera, which may support autofocus on the Pro models. The iPhone 14 models may continue to feature OIS-enabled 12-megapixel dual cameras on the back. The Pro models are likely to feature a 48-megapixel triple camera setup with OIS support.

All four iPhone 14 models will come preloaded with iOS 16 and continue to support Face ID security. The lineup will support 30W charging and MagSafe wireless charging. In addition, the iPhone 14 series will come with an IP68-rated dustproof and water-resistant chassis. Lastly, the lineup is expected to support satellite communication, which will allow users to communicate even when there is no cellular network connectivity. However, the feature is likely to be limited to emergency situations.

iPhone 14 series price in India (expected)

At present, there is no information on the price of the iPhone 14 series in India. In the US, the iPhone 14, 14 Max, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max are expected to cost $749 (~Rs 59,800), $849 (~Rs 67,800), $1,049 (~Rs 83,800), and $1,149 (~Rs 93,800), respectively. The next-generation iPhones will come in multiple colours, such as graphite, silver, gold, green, and purple.