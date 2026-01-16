Amazon Great Republic Days Sale 2026 Has Begun: iPhone 15 At ₹50,749, iPhone 17 Pro Max At ₹1,40,000

Amazon Great Republic Days Sale 2026 has begun for Prime members in Inida. The sale is offering deep discounts on gadgets, mainly smartphones, laptops, and audio accessories. Apple's iPhone line-up has seen discounts as well. Older models like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16e, whereas newer models like the iPhone 17 range are listed with price cuts and bank discounts. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI up to 24 months.

The e-commerce giant has partnered with SBI to offer 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions.

Amazon Great Republic Days Sale 2026: Apple iPhone deals

The iPhone 15 is listed for Rs. 50,749, inclusive of bank offer. The listed price is at Rs. 63,999 for the 256GB model. The iPhone 16e is listed for Rs. 59,900 for the 128GB storage model, excluding the bank offer.

The new iPhone 17 range is also up for price cuts through the bank offers. The iPhone Air is listed for Rs. 91,249, the iPhone 17 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,25,400, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,40,000. All of these prices are inclusive of bank offers.

Amazon Great Republic Days Sale 2026: Smartphones in the Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 30,000

If you are looking to buy a smartphone in the Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 30,000 price bracket, then you can look at the iQoo Z10R 5G which is priced at Rs. 18,499, Samsung Galaxy M56 5G is priced at Rs. 20,999, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5Gis priced at Rs. 23,999, and the iQoo Neo 10R 5G is priced at Rs. 26,999. All of these prices are inclusive of the bank offer.

Amazon Great Republic Days Sale 2026: OnePlus devices

The OnePlus 13R is listed for Rs. 37,999 during the sale period, inclsuive of the bank offer. The new OnePlus 15R can be bagged for Rs. 44,999 if the offers are applied. The OnePlus 15 can be snagged for Rs. 68,999 (inclusive of the bank offers,

Amazon Great Republic Days Sale 2026: Android smartphones priced above Rs. 50,000

If you are looking for smartphones priced above Rs. 50,000, you can look at the iQoo 15 at Rs. 65,999, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G at Rs. 1,22,999, Oppo Reno 15 Pro at Rs. 61,199, Vivo X300 at Rs. 75,999, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at Rs. 1,13,999, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Rs. 1,67,999. Again, all of these smartphones are listed inclusive of their bank offers.