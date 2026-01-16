 Tesla Sells 225 Electric Vehicles In India In 2025
Tesla Sells 225 Electric Vehicles In India In 2025

The standard RWD variant of Model Y is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Long Range RWD is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices are significantly higher than those in overseas markets due to India's high import duties on fully built vehicles.

Friday, January 16, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
Tesla Sells 225 Electric Vehicles In India In 2025

New Delhi: US-based Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla sold 225 units of its only electric vehicle in India, Model Y SUV, in calendar year 2025, according to industry data.

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data showed that Tesla retailed 64 units in September, 40 in October, 48 in November and 73 in December.

US electric‑vehicle maker is yet to complete a year of retail deliveries in India as it opened its maiden showroom in July.

The company currently offers the Model Y in India as a completely built unit with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) powertrain.

The standard RWD variant of Model Y is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Long Range RWD is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices are significantly higher than those in overseas markets due to India's high import duties on fully built vehicles.

Tesla operates experience centres in Gurugram, Mumbai and Delhi, with around 12 superchargers and 10 destination chargers across those cities.

Tesla claims a range of up to 500 km and the Long Range up to 622 km for Model Y. The standard variant accelerates from 0‑100 kph in 5.9 seconds and the Long Range in 5.6 seconds; both have a top speed of 201 kph. Fast charging can restore roughly 238 km of range for the standard model and about 267 km for the Long Range in 15 minutes, the company claimed.

India’s electric vehicle market accounted for 8 per cent of all new vehicle registrations in 2025 with total EV sales reaching 2.3 million units, according to Vahan Portal data.

The report from India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) said electric two‑wheelers led the EV growth with sales of 1.28 million units, touching 57 per cent of EV sales, while electric three‑wheelers (L3 and L5) accounted for 0.8 million units, or 35 per cent of EV sales.

Electric four‑wheelers sales were at 1,75,000 units, with notable momentum in small and light commercial electric goods carriers, the report said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

