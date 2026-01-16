 SpaceX Brings Back 4 NASA Astronauts To Earth In First-Ever Medical Evacuation From ISS
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechSpaceX Brings Back 4 NASA Astronauts To Earth In First-Ever Medical Evacuation From ISS

SpaceX Brings Back 4 NASA Astronauts To Earth In First-Ever Medical Evacuation From ISS

NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov returned to Earth at 12:41 a.m. PST (2:11 pm IST) aboard SpaceX’s Dragon capsule.

IANSUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
SpaceX Brings Back 4 NASA Astronauts To Earth In First-Ever Medical Evacuation From ISS |

New Delhi: Elon Musk-led SpaceX on Thursday successfully brought back four NASA astronauts to Earth in the first-ever medical evacuation from the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov returned to Earth at 12:41 a.m. PST (2:11 pm IST) aboard SpaceX’s Dragon capsule.

“Welcome home, Crew-11! At 3:41 am ET (0841 UTC), the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft splashed down off the coast of San Diego, California,” NASA said in a post on social media platform X.

“Dragon and NASA’s Crew-11 return to Earth, splashing down off the coast of California,” added SpaceX.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026 Results: Major Setback For DY CM Ajit Pawar As BJP Dominates Pune And Pimpri-Chinchwad
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026 Results: Major Setback For DY CM Ajit Pawar As BJP Dominates Pune And Pimpri-Chinchwad
Video: Israeli Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes During Recovery Operation In West Bank
Video: Israeli Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes During Recovery Operation In West Bank
Rajasthan RSSB 4th Grade Result 2026 Declared At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Over 21 Lakh Candidates Appeared
Rajasthan RSSB 4th Grade Result 2026 Declared At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Over 21 Lakh Candidates Appeared
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP’s ‘Rasmalai’ Victory Sparks Cheers, Jibes And Questions On Social Media
BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP’s ‘Rasmalai’ Victory Sparks Cheers, Jibes And Questions On Social Media

The astronauts concluded a more than five-month mission aboard the ISS, and their early departure leaves just three -- NASA's Chris Williams, cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergei Mikaev -- on the space station. Another crew of four should arrive next month.

“All four crew members will be transported to a local hospital for additional evaluation, taking advantage of medical resources on Earth to provide the best care possible,” NASA said on X.

On January 8, the US space agency postponed its first scheduled spacewalk of 2026 with Mike Fincke and Zena Cardman -- over ‘medical concern’ with an astronaut.

The space agency, however, has not provided details about the medical issue or the name of the astronaut involved.

“Due to medical privacy, it is not appropriate for NASA to share more details about the crew member. The situation is stable,” NASA had shared in a blogpost.

Meanwhile, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman noted that Crew-11's return reflects the strength and capability of the US space programme in safely bringing astronauts back. He also praised the Crew-11 teams for their achievements.

Read Also
Mother Of Elon Musk’s Child Sues xAI Over Her Explicit Images
article-image

“Crew-11 completed more than 140 science experiments that advance human exploration. Missions like Crew-11 demonstrate the capability inherent in America’s space programme -- our ability to bring astronauts home as needed, launch new crews quickly, and continue pushing forward on human spaceflight as we prepare for our historic Artemis II mission, from low Earth orbit to the Moon and ultimately Mars,” Isaacman said.

During their 167-day mission, the four crew members traveled nearly 71 million miles and completed more than 2,670 orbits around Earth.

The Crew-11 mission was Fincke’s fourth spaceflight, Yui’s second, and the first for Cardman and Platonov. Fincke has logged 549 days in space, ranking him fourth among all NASA astronauts for cumulative days in space.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Begins: Nothing Phone 3a Lite At ₹19,999, Google Pixel 9a At...
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Begins: Nothing Phone 3a Lite At ₹19,999, Google Pixel 9a At...
Tesla Sells 225 Electric Vehicles In India In 2025
Tesla Sells 225 Electric Vehicles In India In 2025
SpaceX Brings Back 4 NASA Astronauts To Earth In First-Ever Medical Evacuation From ISS
SpaceX Brings Back 4 NASA Astronauts To Earth In First-Ever Medical Evacuation From ISS
Mother Of Elon Musk’s Child Sues xAI Over Her Explicit Images
Mother Of Elon Musk’s Child Sues xAI Over Her Explicit Images
Amazon Great Republic Days Sale 2026 Has Begun: iPhone 15 At ₹50,749, iPhone 17 Pro Max At...
Amazon Great Republic Days Sale 2026 Has Begun: iPhone 15 At ₹50,749, iPhone 17 Pro Max At...