 Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 Begins: Nothing Phone 3a Lite At ₹19,999, Google Pixel 9a At ₹36,999, & Oppo K13 Turbo Pro At ₹37,999
Flipkart’s Republic Days Sale 2026 has begun for Plus members and opens to all users from midnight, running till January 26. Smartphones from Google, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo and Redmi are listed with price cuts, exchange offers and bank discounts. Buyers can also get a 10% instant discount on BOBCARD and HSBC credit card and EMI transactions.

Updated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
article-image

Flipkart Republic Days Sale 2026 has now gone live for Plus members. The sale will be live for all members from midnight. This sale will go on till January 26. Phones like the Google Pixel 9a, Vivo T4 Ultra 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon are listed price cuts, bank, discounts, and exchange offers.

For the sale, Flipkart has partnered with Bobcard and HSBC to offer 10 percent instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Nothing smartphone deals

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is priced at Rs. 19,999 inclusive of Rs. 2,000 bank discount and other offers. The Nothing Phone 3a Pro is priced at Rs. 26,999, and the CMF Phone 2 Pro is priced at Rs. 16,499. All of these prices are inclusive of bank discounts and other exchange offers.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Smartphones priced under Rs. 50,000

If you are looking at smartphones under Rs. 50,000, then the Google Pixel 9a is priced on Flipkart at Rs. 36,999, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is priced at Rs. 37,999, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon is priced at Rs. 49,999, and the Poco F7 5G is priced at Rs. 30,999. Again, all of these prices are inclusive of bank discounts and other exchange offers.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: Smartphones priced under Rs. 25,000

For mid-range options, Flipkart is offering the Moto G96 at Rs. 16,999, the Oppo K13 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999, the Vivo T4R 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999, and the Moto Edge 60 Fusion is at Rs. 20,999 inclsuive of offers.

Coming to budget phones, there are options like the Realme P4x, Vivo T4x, Oppo K13x, Realme 15X, Moto G05, Vivo T4 Lite 5G, and Poco C85 5G. These phones are priced under Rs. 16,000 if bank offers are properly applied.

