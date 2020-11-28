5 laptops you may consider if you are working from home

Work from home is the new normal. The central government last week had relaxed the guidelines for IT and BPO companies to follow a permanent Work from Home/ Anywhere permanently.

Since the lockdown in March, hundreds of organizations have asked their employees to work from home until further notice. This has enabled thousands of workers who simply need a personal computer and a high-speed internet connection to work from the comfort of their home minimizing the risk of covid infection.

Now if you are planning to buy a laptop, you deserve to be spoilt for choice. You need a powerful computer, which will last and get your work done seamlessly – all at a price tag that most people can afford.

Here are five laptops that have been found to be powerful performers at an economical price bracket.

Apple MacBook Air i5

Price: Rs 67,000