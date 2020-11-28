5 laptops you may consider if you are working from home

Work from home is the new normal. The central government last week had relaxed the guidelines for IT and BPO companies to follow a permanent Work from Home/ Anywhere permanently.
Since the lockdown in March, hundreds of organizations have asked their employees to work from home until further notice. This has enabled thousands of workers who simply need a personal computer and a high-speed internet connection to work from the comfort of their home minimizing the risk of covid infection.
Now if you are planning to buy a laptop, you deserve to be spoilt for choice. You need a powerful computer, which will last and get your work done seamlessly – all at a price tag that most people can afford.
Here are five laptops that have been found to be powerful performers at an economical price bracket.
Apple MacBook Air i5
Price: Rs 67,000
This isn’t the newest Air in the market. Rather this is quite an older edition. And that’s what makes the deal sweeter. The configuration is impressive with one of the few Macs still left with two USB 3 ports along with an SDXC card slot.
While it might be difficult to find at a retail Apple Reseller, you will definitely find one available on Amazon or Flipkart.
The price range varies between Rs 59000 to Rs 67000, depending on various bank offers.
This 13.3-inch computer comes powered by a 1.8GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor. It also gets an Intel HD Graphics 6000 inbuilt. Weighing only 1.35 kg, this is one of the lightest computers. This laptop is perfect for all walks of life. The only con in this computer is 128 GB RAM, which can easily be supplemented with external hard drives that cost Rs 5000.
Apple MacBook Air Core i3
Price: Rs 92,000
Making it visibly appealing and available in space grey, gold and silver, this is a MacBook that will soon be replaced by Apple’s own M1 Chip, which might make it expensive. Weighing only 1.29 kg, this laptop comes with a 10th generation i3 Intel processor and 256 GB SSD memory. The dual-core machine runs Mac OS Catalina. The quad HD LED Backlit IPS Retina screen is what makes the display outstanding.
There is always a boon in using an Apple and that is you don’t really need to bother about buying extra software or OS as everything comes together.
Mi Notebook 14 Horizon
Price: Rs 54,999
This laptop is quite a stunner when you ramble about the configuration. Weighing 1.35 kg, this laptop is powered by a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and 512 GB SSD memory. The memory being NVMe SSD, it’s definitely faster when you compare with regular SATA SSD. While most laptops at this range boast of something, what’s MI has done efficiently is the keyboard, what most people tend to skip. The scissor-switch keys come with a travel distance of 1.3mm which makes you work easy as you tend to get tactile feedback like an Apple computer.
ASUS F571
Price: Rs 70,000
This Taiwanese brand is mostly renowned for creating the toughest laptops. Again, this isn’t the latest Vivobook in the stable but definitely reasonably priced with a better offering. If you are looking for a military-grade heavy-duty laptop, you can go for this. AsusASUS F571 is powered by a 9th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. It’s perfect for daily computing and entertainment, including light gaming and video editing. And yes, it’s widely available online and offline.
Dell Latitude 3410
Price: Rs 71,000
This laptop is a bit bulky and heavy, yet it deserves applause for the screen resolution. Besides, the ergonomics of the keyboard is impressive. Powered 10th Generation Intel Core i5 and 1TB memory, this laptop also comes with Windows OS with it. This laptop is best suited for heavy works like video editing or receiving heavy files. On Dell’s official website, you also get to choose from an array of software according to your need to bundle with this machine. It’s better to buy it online from an authorized website.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)