5 apps to help you stick to your New Year resolutions

Any.do

If managing tasks is one of your New Year resolution, then this app is for you. You can manage chores, timetables, and to-do lists on your smartphone with the help of this app. You can add tasks, set reminders, and set deadlines using this app. It has a variety of features that can help you stay organised. It may help you increase your productivity and accomplish more in 2023.

Available: Android and iOS

Five Minute Journal

It is a productivity app that helps you create a happy mindset and improve your mental health. The app gives you daily tasks that are intended to help you concentrate on being grateful, mindful, and growing personally. Every day, you can answer a few questions about how you feel and what you want to achieve throughout the day. You can also keep track of your progress.

Available: Android and iOS

Digit

It is a personal finance app that aids in money management and saving for financial objectives. It analyses your spending patterns and transfers tiny sums of money from your checking account to separate, FDIC-insured savings account automatically. These savings can be used to accomplish financial objectives in 2023. If managing your finances is one of your New Year's resolutions, you can try using this app.

Available: Android and iOS

Headspace

The app offers a variety of meditation techniques as well as sessions on stress reduction, self-improvement, and physical wellness. It helps you to cultivate a sense of calmness in your mind. Depending on your needs and schedule, you can select from shorter, daily meditations or longer, in-depth courses. If you want to prioritise self-care in 2023, then you should definitely use this app.

Available: Android and iOS

Strides

If you want to give up your caffeine addiction or cut out late-night binge-watch sessions, then Strides can help you. The app helps you track your progress and encourages you to break down your goals into manageable steps. Its easy interface displays your objectives, habits, averages, and milestones, and you can pick when you want to be reminded to do something and when you want to receive alerts when you try to achieve your aims.

Available: iOS