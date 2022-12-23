5 not-so-popular streaming apps of the week

Planet Marathi

This is a digital platform that was launched in 2017 to create unique content in Marathi. You can watch free Marathi movies and shows on this application. This app gained popularity because of its content. There are several shows, movies, concerts, talk shows, and original web series in Marathi that you can choose from. The platform is easy to navigate.

Available: Android and iOS

Kanopy

After logging into the app, you can watch thousands of free movies directly from your device. You can search for adventure movies, animal-themed movies, feature films, and more by genre. Each movie has a review, a detailed summary, and cast information. You may access Kanopy Kids from the menu, which is a unique section of the program. There are only kid-friendly movies available, and you can activate parental controls if necessary.

Available: Android and iOS

Aha

It is a go-to platform for exploring Tamil and Telugu entertainment content. The platform's enormous content collection is the reason it gained such widespread fame. The newest Tamil and Telugu films, web series and other content can all be found on this single platform. Whether it's top films like Colour Photo, Jallikattu, or Zombie Reddy or well-known series and sitcoms like 11th hour or Sam Jam, you can be sure to have an endless supply of fun, entertainment, and laughter.

Available: Android and iOS

KdramaCool

This app is your go-to place to find Korean, Asian, Japanese, and Chinese drama movies and TV shows. This application is specially designed for kdrama lovers. You can read reviews about the movies and shows, and then decide whether you want to watch them or not. This application has a mix of all genres, like comedy, horror, romance, etc.

Available: Android and iOS

Plex

Plex is a unique streaming service. No matter where you are, you can stream any videos from your computer to your TV or smartphone using this app. However, in recent years, Plex has added a vast library of over 50,000 premium and free movies, over 250 free live TV channels, and other features that set it apart from most other streaming services. You can watch free streaming movies from Paramount, AMC, Magnolia, Relativity, Lionsgate, and more!

Available: Android and iOS