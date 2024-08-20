Zaheer Khan Approached By Lucknow Super Giants For Mentor's Role Ahead Of IPL 2025: Report

Mumbai Indians' Global Head of Cricket Development Zaheer Khan has been reportedly approached by Lucknow Super Giants for the mentor's role ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

After Gautam Gambhir moved to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants has been left without a mentor since the last edition of the Indian Premier League. There is a vacancy in the support staff after Morne Morkel left the Lucknow-based franchise as he has been offered a role of bowling coach for Team India.

With Gambhir and Morkel's departure from Lucknow Super Giants, the franchise is in search of a strong and experienced leader to guide the team in the upcoming season of the IPL. As per the report by Cricbuzz, Sanjeev Goenka's RPSG-owned LSG is in talks with Zaheer Khan to take up the mentor's role for IPL 2025.

The sources within the IPL stated that former Mumbai Indians bowler is being considered for the mentor's role which his former Indian teammate Gautam Gambhir for two season - 2022 and 2023 at Lucknow Super Giants.

- LSG and Zaheer in talks for the role of mentor in the IPL. (Cricbuzz). pic.twitter.com/yjeU8oITCG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 19, 2024

Zaheer Khan was earlier considered a candidate for the bowling coach role in newly appointed India head coach Gautam Gambhir's set-up to mentor young bowlers. However, Khan couldn't go through as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) preferred Morne Morkel as recommended by Gautam Gambhir.

Zaheer Khan was part of the coaching staff at Mumbai Indians before he was elevated to position of Global Head of Cricket Development of the franchise. Khan was appointed as the bowling consultant for Team India in 2017. During his playing days, Khan was often known for guiding and mentoring young bowlers in the Indian team.