 Zaheer Khan Approached By Lucknow Super Giants For Mentor's Role Ahead Of IPL 2025: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsZaheer Khan Approached By Lucknow Super Giants For Mentor's Role Ahead Of IPL 2025: Report

Zaheer Khan Approached By Lucknow Super Giants For Mentor's Role Ahead Of IPL 2025: Report

After Gautam Gambhir moved to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants has been left without a mentor since the last edition of the Indian Premier League.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 09:42 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai Indians' Global Head of Cricket Development Zaheer Khan has been reportedly approached by Lucknow Super Giants for the mentor's role ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

After Gautam Gambhir moved to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants has been left without a mentor since the last edition of the Indian Premier League. There is a vacancy in the support staff after Morne Morkel left the Lucknow-based franchise as he has been offered a role of bowling coach for Team India.

FPJ Shorts
NEET PG 2024 Result May Be Declared By August End
NEET PG 2024 Result May Be Declared By August End
SpaceX Gears Up For Its 'Risky' Space Mission Polaris Dawn, With A Billionaire On Board
SpaceX Gears Up For Its 'Risky' Space Mission Polaris Dawn, With A Billionaire On Board
Bengaluru Accident Video: Car Overturns On Electronic City Flyover While Making Way For Ambulance; Dramatic Footage Goes Viral
Bengaluru Accident Video: Car Overturns On Electronic City Flyover While Making Way For Ambulance; Dramatic Footage Goes Viral
'My Last Trouser Was Torn': Javed Akhtar Breaks Down Recalling Sleeping At Railway Stations, Having Nothing To Eat & Wear
'My Last Trouser Was Torn': Javed Akhtar Breaks Down Recalling Sleeping At Railway Stations, Having Nothing To Eat & Wear

With Gambhir and Morkel's departure from Lucknow Super Giants, the franchise is in search of a strong and experienced leader to guide the team in the upcoming season of the IPL. As per the report by Cricbuzz, Sanjeev Goenka's RPSG-owned LSG is in talks with Zaheer Khan to take up the mentor's role for IPL 2025.

The sources within the IPL stated that former Mumbai Indians bowler is being considered for the mentor's role which his former Indian teammate Gautam Gambhir for two season - 2022 and 2023 at Lucknow Super Giants.

Zaheer Khan was earlier considered a candidate for the bowling coach role in newly appointed India head coach Gautam Gambhir's set-up to mentor young bowlers. However, Khan couldn't go through as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) preferred Morne Morkel as recommended by Gautam Gambhir.

Zaheer Khan was part of the coaching staff at Mumbai Indians before he was elevated to position of Global Head of Cricket Development of the franchise. Khan was appointed as the bowling consultant for Team India in 2017. During his playing days, Khan was often known for guiding and mentoring young bowlers in the Indian team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manchester United's Solid Start To Amadou Ohana's Aston Villa Debut: Talking Points From Gameweek 1...

Manchester United's Solid Start To Amadou Ohana's Aston Villa Debut: Talking Points From Gameweek 1...

Zaheer Khan Approached By Lucknow Super Giants For Mentor's Role Ahead Of IPL 2025: Report

Zaheer Khan Approached By Lucknow Super Giants For Mentor's Role Ahead Of IPL 2025: Report

Video: Mysore Warriors' Skipper Karun Nair Leaves Mangalore Dragons' Bowlers In Tatters With His...

Video: Mysore Warriors' Skipper Karun Nair Leaves Mangalore Dragons' Bowlers In Tatters With His...

'Will Continue To Be Fan Of National Team': Germany Football Team Captain Ilkay Gundogan Announces...

'Will Continue To Be Fan Of National Team': Germany Football Team Captain Ilkay Gundogan Announces...

Drew McIntyre Trolls CM Punk During WWE Fanatics Fest; VIDEO Goes Viral

Drew McIntyre Trolls CM Punk During WWE Fanatics Fest; VIDEO Goes Viral