Yuva President’s League: Tanishka strikes DFA winning goal; Viha shines with a hat-trick

Mumbai: D’Souza Football Academy (DFA) girls’ snatched a 1-0 win against PIFA Sports in an exciting girls’ under-17 match of the Yuva President’s League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Saturday. In a evenly contested encounter, DFA managed to strike the crucial goal through Tanishka Das.



In the girls’ under-14 match, Footie First ‘A’ rode on the brilliance of striker Viha Kamath who notched up a fine hat-trick and guide her team to a comfortable 5-1 win against The United Football School.

Viha’s teammates Gayatree Rajput and Janvi Solanki, both chipped in with the other two goals to seal Footie First victory, while Symphony Fernandes score United Football School’s consolation goal.

India Rush Sports Club defeated The Football Academy by a 2-0 margin. Striker Zahaana Premji played the lead role by scoring both the goals which secured India Rush victory.

