 Yuva President League: Adair nets hat-trick in 7B Star big 9-2 win
Yuva President League: Adair nets hat-trick in 7B Star big 9-2 win

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
Mumbai, May 6: Adair D'Souza scored a hat-trick of goals in leading 7B Star to a facile 9-2 victory against Soccer School of Excellence (SSE)-BFC in a boys' under-15 Yuva President League match, organised by the Mumbai Football Association and played at the Neville D'Souza ground, Bandra on Saturday. 

The 7B Star outfit showed good understanding and combined effectively to enjoy complete domination. Adair received good support from teammates, Yohaan Panjuani, Arya Kamble and Ved Charvarkar, all contributing with two goals each to complete the winning tally. For SSE-BFC their goals came through the efforts of Tejas Bhadange, who scored twice in the game.

In another match, Oranje FC rode on Bhumik Sapru's lone strike to overcome a determined Conscient FC by a close 1-0 margin.

However, there was some cheer for Conscient FC as they defeated Lemon Break FC 5-1 in a boys under-13 encounter. Tathagat Eleswarapu scored two goals, while Rishaan Mukherjee,  Kaeyan Sinha and Saksham Kukreja struck one each to seal Conscient win while Lemon Break pulled one back through Md Owais Mujawar's strike.

7B Star had a rewarding day as they defeated Oranje FC 2-0 in another boys under-13 match. Ashwin Ganeshan and  Naveen Ganeshan were bang on target scoring a goal each.

Results - First Div: SG5 SA (Ishaan Jadhav,  Krish Baraiya,  Jake Shah) best 

Anstregung United 0.

YPL Boys U-13: Conscient FC 5 (Tathagat Eleswarapu 2, Rishaan Mukherjee,  Kaeyan Sinha,  Saksham Kukreja)  beat Lemon Break 1 (Md Owais Mujawar).

7B Star 2 (Ashwin Ganeshan,  Naveen Ganeshan) beat Orange FC 0.

Boys U-15: Oranje FC 1 (Bhumik Sapru) beat Conscient FC 0.

7B Star 9 (Adair D'Souza 3, Yohaan Panjuani 2, Arya Kamble 2, Ved Charvarkar) beat SSE BFC 2 (Tejas Bhadange 2).

Third Div: Madanpura FA 2 (Subhan Shaikh,  Avinash Patil) beat St.  Rocks FC 0

