'You Will Remain My Younger Brother': Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal Sends Emotional Message To Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals co owner Parth Jindal posted an emotional message for Rishabh Pant after the wicketkeeper-batsman was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Pant, who was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the mega auction was brought for record breaking price of ₹27 crore.

Parth Jindal took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message for Rishabh Pant. Jindal called Pant his brother and said that he has always treated him as family. The co-owner then wished Pant the best for his future endeavours and hoped to be reunited with him once again in the near future.

Rishabh Pant bids goodbye to Delhi Capitals

With Lucknow Super Giants making Pant record signing in IPL history, Pant posted an emotional note for his fans and former employees Delhi Capitals. He wrote "Goodbyes are never easy. The journey with Delhi Capitals has been nothing short of amazing. From the thrills on the field to the moments off it, I’ve grown in ways I never imagined. I came here as a teenager and we grew together over the last nine years.

What made this journey all worthwhile is you, the fans. You’ve embraced me, cheered for me and stood by me in one of the toughest phases of my life. As I move on, I carry your love and support in my heart. I’ll look forward to entertain you whenever I take the field. Thank you for being my family and making this journey so special," he further added.

Rishabh Pant's IPL journey

Rishabh Pant spent 9 years at DC since making his debut in IPL 2016. He played 111 matches and scored 3284 runs at a strike rate of 148.39 and the highest score of 128*. He has hit 154 sixes and 396 fours. He also has taken 75 catches and 23 stumpings.