'Aapke Boss Strict Hain': Netizens Send Message To Rishabh Pant After LSG Shell ₹27 Crore In IPL 2025 Auction

Rishabh Pant. | Pic Credit: Twitter

India's star keeper batter Rishabh Pant on Sunday became the most expensive player breaking record of Shreyas Iyer ever bought in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the ongoing auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Netizens hilariously warned the keeper-batter of the strict nature of LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka.

This amount surpasses the record held by Shreyas Iyer who was sold to Punjab Kings at ₹26.75 crore in the ongoing auction. The keeper-batter marked his return to professional cricket for Team India following his recovery from a horrific accident in the T20 World Cup 2024, making some critical contributions to help India's ICC title drought. Although the Capitals did not reach the playoffs in IPL 2024, Pant had a promising time with the bat, scoring 446 runs in 13 matches at 40.54 alongside a strike rate of 155.40.

Shreyas Iyer had gone to the Punjab Kings earlier for ₹26.75 crore, surpassing Australia's Mitchell Starc, who fetched ₹24.75 ahead of IPL 2024.

Meanwhile, netizens on social media were left in awe as the bidding war for Pant crossed the ₹20-crore mark for the first time in the IPL auctions:

Dekhna bhai char chand lgane ke jagah kanhi char .... Na lga de — Jaydeep Joshi (@jaydeep31143537) November 24, 2024

Pant to goenka ko driving p le jayega agar kuch jyada bola to — monalisa (@rjrvstava22) November 24, 2024

1 handed sixes at Ekana would be fun like never before 🔥 — BrainyDrake (@futbolinmyviens) November 24, 2024

Rishabh bhaiya sambhal ke, aapke boss strict hai 👍👍 — ravishing_harsh (@ravishing_harsh) November 24, 2024

Rishabh Pant ₹27 Cr Sunte he wheelchair bhi fekk dega.🤪😎

#RishabhPant — Gaurav Tomar (@EngGauravtomar) November 24, 2024

Yeh to banta bhi tha Rishabh pant ka — Saif Khan (@saifk0415) November 24, 2024

Rishabh Pant likely to captain Lucknow Super Giants:

Led by head coach Justin Langer, the management could also appoint the 26-year-old as the captain of the franchise as he has led the Capitals before.

The Super Giants were led by KL Rahul last year and were inconsistent, failing to reach the playoffs. However, the franchise did make the playoffs in the 2022 and 2023 edition.