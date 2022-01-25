e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Djokovic could play in France under latest vaccine rulesStock Market Update: Sensex slumps over 1000 points amid global sell-off India reports 2,55,874 new COVID-19 cases, 614 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

‘You guys are all corrupt’: Denis Shapovalov fumes at chair umpire for giving more time to Rafael Nadal in their Australian Open quarterfinal

FPJ Web Desk
Nadal and Shapovalov | Photo: AFP

Nadal and Shapovalov | Photo: AFP

Advertisement

20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is known to take time between points. His Australian Open quarterfinal opponent, Canadian Dennis Shapovalov wasn’t having any of it. Only this time, it wasn’t really Nadal’s fault.

After losing the first set 6-3, Shapovalov was involved in a heated moment with the chair umpire Carlos Bernardes.

Shapovalov complained to Bernardes that Nadal was taking too much time. The 22-year-old said, “He just takes so long, I was ready to serve”, before pleading to the umpire to give the Spaniard some warning. That was not all. He made a serious allegation, saying, “You guys are all corrupt.”

The umpire, who was at no fault, told off Shapovalov saying, “Why you look at me? There are eight seconds to play, what do you want?”

ALSO READ

Watch Video: 'I don't wash dirty linen in public,' says Ravi Shastri, over Kohli stepping down as... Watch Video: 'I don't wash dirty linen in public,' says Ravi Shastri, over Kohli stepping down as...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 12:50 PM IST
Advertisement