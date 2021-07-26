'You gave your best and that is all that counts': PM Modi to Bhavani Devi after fencer's loss in Tokyo Olympics 2020

New Delhi [India]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday applauded the efforts of fencer CA Bhavani Devi and said the country is proud of her contribution in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Bhavani went down against France's Manon Brunet in women's individual sabre 15-7. The experienced French fourth seed won the match very comfortably against the Bhavani who earlier by defeating Tunisia's Ben Azizi Nadia became the first Indian to win the match in fencing at Olympics.

PM Modi said wins and defeats are a part of life and termed Bhavani as an "inspiration" for Indian citizens.

"You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens," PM Modi tweeted.