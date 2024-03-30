'You Blame Yourself': Cameron Green Reveals Emotional Toll Of His Kidney Disease

Cameron Green celebrates his ton. | (Credits: Twitter)

Australian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Cameron Green has reflected on the emotional challenge he has confronted due to his kidney disorder. The youngster has revealed that he has felt guilty on multiple occasions about holding the team back due to his health condition and spoke about following a fixed diet plan.

In December 2023, Green revealed that he was suffering from a serious kidney disorder, which has been with him since his birth. In a heart-wrenching revelation, the 24-year-old had also said that doctors' predictions were he could have died before 12 years of age.

Speaking during a virtual interaction arranged by RCB, Green suggested that he has blamed himself on multiple occasions for holding the team back.

"You get quite emotional because you kind of feel like it's all against you. Like, why is it happening now? No one else is being affected by this. You blame yourself a little bit, feel a bit guilty that maybe like (you are) keeping the team back a bit. At times it gets quite emotional."

"With my condition, I've got to look after my salt and protein" - Cameron Green

Green further disclosed that he has got to keep a check on his salt and protein intake and felt it's challenging to do that in India.

"It's sometimes challenging, especially in India. Sometimes, it's limited food options. With my condition, I've got to look after my salt and protein. I've got to keep that to a minimum around cricket. During (playing) cricket, I can slightly increase my salt volume because obviously, I needed to play cricket."

Since his international debut in 2020, the lanky all-rounder has indeed been earmarked as the future of the Australian team across formats.