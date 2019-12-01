YMCA: Zaara Jabbar, Arjunveer Gupta set new marks

Mumbai: Zaara Jabbar, of Fr. Agnel Multipurpose school, took the opening day’s honours with four golds, including record-breaking 100m breast stroke event in the Bombay YMCA Inter-School/Junior Colleges Swimming Meet, held at Ymca Swimming Pool, Agripada. today.In addition she also bagged golds in 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley events in the girls under-15 section.

Sharing the day’s honours with Zaara, were Arjunveer Gupta, of Fazlani L’Academie, and Anshuman Jhingran, of Fr Agnel school. Arjunveer was the sole record-breaker in the boys section, while winning the 100m breast stroke. He improved upon the 2012 record of Viraj Prabhu (01:11.31 secs) by clocking 01:10.89 seconds. Anshuman captured golds in 100m free style, pipping Arjunveer at the finishing. He also won gold in the 100m butterfly.

Results of the record-breaking events:

Girls U-15:100m Breast stroke: 1. Zaara Jabbar (Fro Agnel) – 01:18.23 secs – Old record- 01:19.97secs. 2. Urvashi Bharia (Delhi Public), 3. Tanisha Chheda (Bombay Int.

Boys U-15 : 100m Breast stroke: 1. Arjunveer Gupta (Fazlani L’Academie) – 01:10.89 secs – old record – 01:11.31 secs). 2. Anshuman Jhingran 3. Ashwin Jaiswar (Adarsh English).