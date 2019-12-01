YMCA: Zaara Jabbar, Arjunveer Gupta set new marks

Mumbai: Zaara Jabbar, of Fr. Agnel Multipurpose school, took the opening day’s honours with four golds, including record-breaking 100m breast stroke event in the Bombay YMCA Inter-School/Junior Colleges Swimming Meet, held at Ymca Swimming Pool, Agripada. today.In addition she also bagged golds in 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley events in the girls under-15 section.
Sharing the day’s honours with Zaara, were Arjunveer Gupta, of Fazlani L’Academie, and Anshuman Jhingran, of Fr Agnel school. Arjunveer was the sole record-breaker in the boys section, while winning the 100m breast stroke. He improved upon the 2012 record of Viraj Prabhu (01:11.31 secs) by clocking 01:10.89 seconds. Anshuman captured golds in 100m free style, pipping Arjunveer at the finishing. He also won gold in the 100m butterfly.
Results of the record-breaking events:
Girls U-15:100m Breast stroke: 1. Zaara Jabbar (Fro Agnel) – 01:18.23 secs – Old record- 01:19.97secs. 2. Urvashi Bharia (Delhi Public), 3. Tanisha Chheda (Bombay Int.
Boys U-15 : 100m Breast stroke: 1. Arjunveer Gupta (Fazlani L’Academie) – 01:10.89 secs – old record – 01:11.31 secs). 2. Anshuman Jhingran 3. Ashwin Jaiswar (Adarsh English).
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)