 ‘Yeh Sab Toh Hota Rehta Hai’: Netizens Mock BJP With ‘Virat Kohli Consoling PM Modi & Amit Shah’ Memes Amid Stunning 2024 LS Election Results
Some of the netizens were creative enough to come up with a meme, wherein Indian star batter Virat Kohli consoled Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for not achieving the desire of winning more than 400 seats, saying 'yeh sab hota rehta.'

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results have witnessed some unexpected turns and turns as Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and Congress-Led INDIA Alliance have been engaged in close battle in all 543 constituencies.

Bharatiya Janata Party have already gone past majority mark and is set to form the government at the centre, with Narendra Modi taking charge as the Prime Minister for the third time after being elected to power in 2014 and 2019. However, the actual results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has contradicted what exit poll was shown.

Most of the exit polls showed that BJP would cross the 400 seats mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. However, as of now, the world's largest party hasn't even crossed 300 seats mark. While INDIA Alliance has gone past 200-seat mark as contrary to below 200 seats as predicted by the exit poll result.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Bharatiya Janata Party launched a campaign 'Ab ki baar, 400 par' as they aimed for 400 seats to retain the power for the second time at the centre. Since, BJP couldn't achieve their desired result, netizens mocked the BJP and NDA Alliance for hyping their campaign.

Some of the netizens were creative enough to came up with a meme, wherein Indian star batter consoling Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for not achieving desired result, saying 'yeh sab hota rehta.' This meme was made out of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's visit to India's dressing room after ODI World Cup Final defeat to Australia. PM Modi consoled Virat Kohli and Skipper Rohit Sharma for heartbreaking loss.

