 'Yeh Aapka Haq Hai': PM Modi Refuses To Touch T20 World Cup Out Of Respect For Team India During Photoshoot; VIDEO
The trophy was held right in the centre ahead of PM Narendra Modi but he did not touch it himself, and instead asked Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid to hold it for the camera.

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had refused to hold the T20 World Cup Trophy during his photoshoot with the Indian men's cricket team after the champions returned to New Delhi from Barbados.

The players were stranded in Barbados due to hurricane Beryl and finally left for home two days later than scheduled.

The world champions got a massive reception from fans at the Delhi airport early in the morning before the went to the PM's residence to have a chat and breakfast with Modi.

Champions meet with PM

Just before they sat down for a conversation, the players posed for an official team picture with PM Modi in the middle. Captain Rohit Sharma stood to his right while coach Rahul Dravid was on the PM's left.

The trophy was held right in the centre ahead of Modi but the Prime Minister did not touch it himself. He in fact, asked Rohit and Dravid to hold it instead while the PM just held their hands.

"Captain sahab, trophy apne haath mein pakadiye, yeh aapka haq hai, bhai," PM Modi was heard telling Rohit in a video which has since gone viral on social media.

article-image

The players then went to Mumbai from the national capital where they got an even bigger reception from the fans on Marine Drive during their open-bus victory parade to the Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit and his players were felicitated by the BCCI in front of a packed stadium. The board also handed over the ₹125 crore cheque which Jay Shah had announced as a cash prize for the team and support staff for winning the T20 World Cup title for the second time after 2007.

