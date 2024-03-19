'Ye Naam Usko Pasand Nahi': Old Video Of Rohit Sharma Calling Hardik Pandya 'Kauwaa' Goes Viral Amid MI Captaincy Row

Amid the ongoing controversy over Mumbai Indians' change in leadership, an old video of Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh has surfaced online in which the former skipper revealed his successor's nickname in the team.

Hardik Pandya, who was announced as the new captain of MI ahead of IPL 2024, is jokingly called "Kauwaa", which is the Hindi word for a crow.

But Pandya doesn't really like the name, as Rohit stated in the Instagram Live video with Bhajji. Fans were also not impressed when Rohit and Harbhajan had posted this video for the first time in 2020.

Rohit mentioned in the clip that Pandya doesn’t like being called ‘Kauwa’ and gets angry when someone calls him by that name.

The relationship between Rohit and Pandya on the field in the upcoming IPL season will be a big point of discussion for fans and critics.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pandya revealed on Monday that he hasn't had a word or met with the former MI captain after he was named the successor as Rohit was busy playing international cricket while the all-rounder was recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered during the ODI World Cup last year.

Pandya is confident that Rohit will be there to support him as a senior player in the team during IPL 2024.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"First of all it won't be any different. Being the Indian captain, Rohit can help me with my captaincy role. I have played all my career under him, so he's going to have his hand on my shoulder throughout this season," Pandya stated.

The Hitman meanwhile, was seen on the field for the first time on Tuesday as he hit the nets at the Wankhede Stadium to prepare for the new season.