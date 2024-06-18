 'Ye India Se Hoga': Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Threatens To Beat Up Abusive Fan In USA; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Ye India Se Hoga': Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Threatens To Beat Up Abusive Fan In USA; VIDEO

'Ye India Se Hoga': Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Threatens To Beat Up Abusive Fan In USA; VIDEO

Rauf threatened to beat up a fan who allegedly abused him from a distance. The pacer was on a walk with his wife when the incident took place.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf recently got into a scuffle with a few fans who asked for pictures with the cricketer in Florida.

Rauf threatened to beat up a fan who allegedly abused him from a distance. The pacer was on a walk with his wife when the incident took place.

Rauf initially thought that the abusive fan was from India but the guy involved was in fact a Pakistan cricket fan.

"Ye India se hoga," he was heard telling his wife before scampering over to confront the group of fans.

"Nahi, main Pakistan se hoon, 1 picture maangi hai bass fan hoon," the guy was heard telling Rauf in the video which has gone viral on social media.

Pakistan cricketers are set to return home on Tuesday after their flop show in the T20 World Cup 2024 in USA. The Men in Green crashed out in the group stage after close defeats against co-hosts USA and arch-rivals India.

The players have come under tremendous backlash from fans and the Pakistani cricketing fraternity after yet another disappointing performance in an ICC event.

Several players, including captain Babar Azam, have decided not to go back home and instead will head to London. The others however, will have to face the wrath of the fans after they land in Pakistan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ye India Se Hoga': Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Threatens To Beat Up Abusive Fan In USA; VIDEO

'Ye India Se Hoga': Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Threatens To Beat Up Abusive Fan In USA; VIDEO

T20 World Cup 2024: Kane Williamson Uncertain About Future In Shortest Format After NZ's Group-Stage...

T20 World Cup 2024: Kane Williamson Uncertain About Future In Shortest Format After NZ's Group-Stage...

Virat Kohli To Aiden Markram: Players Who Will Be Keen To Find Form In Super 8 Stage Of T20 World...

Virat Kohli To Aiden Markram: Players Who Will Be Keen To Find Form In Super 8 Stage Of T20 World...

Gautam Gambhir Set To Demand For 'Full Command On Indian Team' At Today's Interview With BCCI For...

Gautam Gambhir Set To Demand For 'Full Command On Indian Team' At Today's Interview With BCCI For...

'Crackdown Only Option': Ahmed Shehzad Reacts To Gary Kirsten's Alleged Outburst For Pakistan's T20...

'Crackdown Only Option': Ahmed Shehzad Reacts To Gary Kirsten's Alleged Outburst For Pakistan's T20...