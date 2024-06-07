'Haris Rauf Running His Thumb Nail Over The Ball': Rusty Theron Accuses Pakistan Pacer Of Ball-Tampering During T20 WC 2024 Clash vs USA

Rusty Theron and Haris Rauf | Credits: Twitter

United States Of America (USA) bowler Rusty Theron has accused Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf of tampering with the ball during the T20 World Cup Group A clash at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday, June 6.

The USA pulled off one of the best upsets in the history T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan in the Super Over. After levelling the Men in Green's score of 159 in a stipulated 20 overs in the second innings, the co-hosts took the match to a Super Over and emerged victorious by restricting Pakistan to 13/1 while defending 18 runs, thanks to Saurabh Saurabh Netravalkar's bowling brilliance.

The USA camp erupted in joy as they record a historic win in their cricketing history. The co-hosts stay at the top of the Group A table after two successive wins against Canada and Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

After the match, the USA bowler Rusty Theron accused Haris Rauf for tampering with the ball. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Theron claimed that Rauf was trying to dabble with the ball by using his finger nail, while slamming the ICC for turning a blind eye.

"@ICC are we just going to pretend Pakistan aren't scratching the hell out of this freshly changed ball? Reversing the ball that's just been changed 2 overs ago? You can literally see Harris Rauf running his thumb nail over the ball at the top of his mark. @usacricket #PakvsUSA." former South African pacer tweeted.

Haris Rauf had the worst economy rate among the Pakistan bowlers as he conceded 37 runs while taking a wicket with an economy rate of 9.20 in four overs. Apart from Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan and Naseem Khan conceded over 20 runs in their spells.

'I'm upset': Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam admitted that he was upset with the way his team performed in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash against the USA. Speaking at the post-match presser, Azam said that the pressure was on Pakistan as spinners didn't take wickets in the middle overs.

"I'm upset, we were not playing good in all three departments. We are better than that in the bowling but were not taking wickets in the first six overs." Pakistan skipper.

"In the middle overs, spinner is not taking wickets, then the pressure is on us. I think the way they (USA) finished in the Super Overs, credit to the team." he added.

Pakistan will play their next match against arch-rivals India at the newly built Nassau County International Stadium in New York.