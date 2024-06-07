'Military Training Ke Chakkar Mein Cricket Khelna Bhool Gaye': Netizens Brutally Troll Pakistan Over Defeat vs Co-Hosts USA In T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Babar Azam-led Pakistan team suffered a humiliating yet shocking defeat as they lost to co-hosts USA in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Thursday, June 6.

After posting a total of 159/7, Pakistan failed to defend it as the USA levelled the score in a stipulated 20 overs and the match went into Super Overs. In the Super Over, USA batted first and posted a total of 18/1 in an over, thanks to Mohammad Amir's seven wide ball deliveries.

Chasing a 19-run target, Pakistan were restricted to 13/1 while losing an early wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed. USA pacer Saurbah Netravalkar held his nerves and pulled off a thrilling historic win in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Defeat to the co-hosts USA has been Pakistan's one of the most embarrassing and shocking and humiliating defeat in their T20 World Cup, raising several questions about their performance, especially their bowling in the second innings, where pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan and Naseem Khan conceded over 20 runs.

After Pakistan's defeat to the USA, Netizens took a brutal dig at the Men in Green for their lacklustre performance and poor bowling display. They questioned whether Pakistan's fitness training with the Army has benefitted them at all, in terms of preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Here's how Netizens took a dig at Pakistan's shocking defeat to USA

Pakistan team taken military training to lose against USA.#PakvsUSA pic.twitter.com/vwc6dxryhy — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) June 6, 2024

Pakistan came to T20 World Cup after this training and they lost against debutant USA.#PAKvsUSA #SuperOver

pic.twitter.com/oZFB4gyrSx — Farrago Abdullah Parody (@abdullah_0mar) June 6, 2024

1. Pakistan cricket team training for World Cup

2. USA cricket team training for World cup pic.twitter.com/CqIAMrz2n9 — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) June 6, 2024

Pakistan won the game from bottom list . Just because of very well commando training. By the lumbar 1 trainers 😉👍🏻💯✅#PakvsUSA pic.twitter.com/TbkmVcRvov — Hassan Sohail (@hassanchauhan1) June 7, 2024

So if Pakistan looses against India, they might be out of the tournament if USA beats Ireland.



Even if USA does not beats Ireland, all they need is a better run rate.



Military training kaam aa rahi 😝 — Striver (@striver_79) June 6, 2024

Pakistan training session before their match with USA - Outcome was Inevitable 🤲 #PAKvUSA pic.twitter.com/c1Ts6INJly — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) June 7, 2024

Military training ke chakkar me cricket khelna bhool gaye!

Bechare pakistan ko pata bhi nhi tha cricket khelne US gaye h.#PAKvsUSA #WorldCup2024 pic.twitter.com/1fqUGtEa8E — Ravi Raj (@im_raviraj3202) June 7, 2024

WHAT!!! USA beat Pakistan in the world cup 🤡🤣 @TheRealPCB @TheRealPCB_Live @TheRealPCBMedia aur Karo training with professional cricket coach ❌ with Military personnel ✅#PakvsUSA — ShivaPrasad / ಶಿವ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ (@dr_shivaprasaad) June 7, 2024

For unversed, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi ordered centrally contracted players to participate in the fitness regime under the supervision of armed forces at the Army School Of Physical Training in Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Naqvi wanted their players to enhance their fitness levels due to criticism over the physical condition and performance on the field

'We were not up to the mark in the first 6 overs with the ball': Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam lamented his team's poor bowling as the cause of their shocking defeat against the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He said that his bowlers didn't utilize first six overs effectively. Babar added that shifted the blame on spinners for not taking wickets in the middle overs.

"We were not up to the mark in the first 6 overs with the ball. Our spinners also did not take wickets in the middle overs so these things cost us." Pakistan captain said.

"Very hard, all credit to USA, they played better than us in all three departments. Little bit of moisture in the pitch, it was also two-paced. As a professional you need to assess the conditions." he added.

Pakistan will play their next match against arch-rivals India at the newly built Nassau County Internatioanl Stadium in New York. If Men in Green lose the match against Rohit Sharma-led side, then they will be out of the tournament.