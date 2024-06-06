 USA vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE: Hosts Win Toss And Opt To Bowl, Pakistan To Miss Injured Imad Wasim
Pakistan will be vary of USA, who defeated Canada in their first match of Group A last week.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 08:52 PM IST
article-image

Toss Update:

United States Of America won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in Dallas.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

United States (Playing XI): Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

USA vs PAK Preview

2009 champions Pakistan will open their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against co-hosts USA in their Group A clash in Dallas.

The Men in Green haven't had the ideal preparation coming into the tournament and will look to iron out their flaws and sort out their team combination before the marquee clash against India next.

But even before the toss, Pakistan were dealt with a big blow as Imad Wasim was ruled out with a side strain. “The medical staff is monitoring him and he will be available for the remaining matches in the World Cup,” Babar Azam told the media here.

USA on the other hand, will look to put up a fight and possibly even pull off an upset victory against the unpredictable Pakistani side.

