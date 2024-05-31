'Yahin Tak Lena': Virat Kohli Requests Reporters Not To Take Pictures Of His Son As He Leaves For New York; Video

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India batting star Virat Kohli was spotted at Mumbai airport as he was preparing to leave for New York ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 1st in the West Indies and USA. However, he was wary of the cameras for his son Akaay and asked the paparazzi or reporters to not click photos beyond a certain point, as a video of the same emerged on social media.

Nevertheless, Kohli was receptive of the fans as he also gave his autograph to one of the young ones. With the papps obliging to Kohli's request of not clicking photos of his son, he thanked them before proceeding further. Having left for USA on May 30th, the right-handed batter is expected to link up with the squad on the 31st.

Virat Kohli reveals how to deal with people's expectations:

During a recent interaction with Star Sports, the 35-year-old believes that fan's expectations can work in a very positive way if they use it as a motivation and vice-versa if the players let it get to them.

"I won't say it's not realistic to expect that people don't have hope or expectations from us. Cricket is looked at differently in our country; it's our strength as well. It will become weakness if we pay excessive attention to it. I think we should look at it as our strength and take motivation and energy from it, that we have so many fans behind us who want us to do well."

Kohli, who has been the highest run-getter in the last three out of 4 T20 World Cup editions, is very crucial to India's chances in the tournament.