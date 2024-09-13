WWE Reveals Behind The Scenes Footage of Cody Rhodes Pyrotechnic Entrance; Video

Cody Rhodes entrance in WWE | Image: X

Cody Rhodes has established himself as one of WWE’s biggest superstar, especially after his landmark victory over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The win also saw him winning the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The onscreen "American Nightmare" character played by Cody is all about the way he connects with the WWE Universe. His entrance and the theme song is a spectacle to watch. WWE recently pulled back the curtain to give fans a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes magic that makes it all possible.

In a new video shared on X, WWE showcased the meticulous process behind Cody Rhodes’ explosive entrance pyrotechnics. The clip reveals the behind-the-scenes action, focusing on a key crew member responsible for executing the pyro.

As Cody strides toward the ring, he performs his trademark 'Woah' gesture, which gets the crowd roaring with excitement. This is precisely the moment the production team springs into action, with the pyro technician hitting the button to set off the first round of fireworks.

As Cody kneels the technician clicks the button again, igniting the second wave of pyrotechnics, perfectly timed to enhance the drama of Cody’s presence.

What's next for Cody Rhodes

With his mesmerizing entrance behind him, Cody Rhodes now faces a formidable challenge in abid to retain his title. He is set to defend his championship against Solo Sikoa inside Steel Cage in the upcoming episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

Fans are eager to see if Rhodes can maintain his reign and live up to the high expectations that come with being the Undisputed WWE Champion. All eyes will be on Cody Rhodes to see if he can rise to the occasion and secure his title in what promises to be a gripping showdown.

Cody though looks favourite to win the title and it doesn’t appear that The American Nightmare is going to lose it for a significant period.