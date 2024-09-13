 WWE Reveals Behind The Scenes Footage of Cody Rhodes Pyrotechnic Entrance; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWWE Reveals Behind The Scenes Footage of Cody Rhodes Pyrotechnic Entrance; Video

WWE Reveals Behind The Scenes Footage of Cody Rhodes Pyrotechnic Entrance; Video

As Cody strides toward the ring, he performs his trademark 'Woah' gesture, the production team springs into action, with the pyro technician hitting the button to set off the first round of fireworks.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
Cody Rhodes entrance in WWE | Image: X

Cody Rhodes has established himself as one of WWE’s biggest superstar, especially after his landmark victory over Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The win also saw him winning the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The onscreen "American Nightmare" character played by Cody is all about the way he connects with the WWE Universe. His entrance and the theme song is a spectacle to watch. WWE recently pulled back the curtain to give fans a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes magic that makes it all possible.

In a new video shared on X, WWE showcased the meticulous process behind Cody Rhodes’ explosive entrance pyrotechnics. The clip reveals the behind-the-scenes action, focusing on a key crew member responsible for executing the pyro.

As Cody strides toward the ring, he performs his trademark 'Woah' gesture, which gets the crowd roaring with excitement. This is precisely the moment the production team springs into action, with the pyro technician hitting the button to set off the first round of fireworks.

FPJ Shorts
WWE Reveals Behind The Scenes Footage of Cody Rhodes Pyrotechnic Entrance; Video
WWE Reveals Behind The Scenes Footage of Cody Rhodes Pyrotechnic Entrance; Video
Mumbai: HC Asks Thane Magistrate To Rehear Lawyer’s Complaint Against NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad
Mumbai: HC Asks Thane Magistrate To Rehear Lawyer’s Complaint Against NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad
Ex-Wigan Athletic Star Ronnie Stam Accused of Smuggling Two Tons of Cocaine Worth ₹92 lakhs
Ex-Wigan Athletic Star Ronnie Stam Accused of Smuggling Two Tons of Cocaine Worth ₹92 lakhs
Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Aarya Jadhao SLAPS Nikki Tamboli During Heated Tussle, Fans Demand Eviction
Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Aarya Jadhao SLAPS Nikki Tamboli During Heated Tussle, Fans Demand Eviction

As Cody kneels the technician clicks the button again, igniting the second wave of pyrotechnics, perfectly timed to enhance the drama of Cody’s presence.

What's next for Cody Rhodes

With his mesmerizing entrance behind him, Cody Rhodes now faces a formidable challenge in abid to retain his title. He is set to defend his championship against Solo Sikoa inside Steel Cage in the upcoming episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

Fans are eager to see if Rhodes can maintain his reign and live up to the high expectations that come with being the Undisputed WWE Champion. All eyes will be on Cody Rhodes to see if he can rise to the occasion and secure his title in what promises to be a gripping showdown.

Cody though looks favourite to win the title and it doesn’t appear that The American Nightmare is going to lose it for a significant period. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ex-Wigan Athletic Star Ronnie Stam Accused of Smuggling Two Tons of Cocaine Worth ₹92 lakhs

Ex-Wigan Athletic Star Ronnie Stam Accused of Smuggling Two Tons of Cocaine Worth ₹92 lakhs

Portugal Celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo's Legendary Legacy With Stunning CR7 Euros Coin; See Pic

Portugal Celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo's Legendary Legacy With Stunning CR7 Euros Coin; See Pic

Imad Wasim Left Stunned By Babar Azam’s Return as Pakistan Cricket Team's Captaincy; Video

Imad Wasim Left Stunned By Babar Azam’s Return as Pakistan Cricket Team's Captaincy; Video

Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Gets Wicket Off First Ball During India D vs India A match After Being...

Duleep Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Gets Wicket Off First Ball During India D vs India A match After Being...

Watch: Manu Bhaker Winks And Gives Killer Smile While Unboxing The Blue Box Containing Her Olympic...

Watch: Manu Bhaker Winks And Gives Killer Smile While Unboxing The Blue Box Containing Her Olympic...