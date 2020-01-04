WWE Friday Night Smackdown: News, Highlights and more!

The first Friday Night Smackdown of 2020 kicked off on Friday in Memphis. Filled with hype about the upcoming Royal Rumble in three weeks, this episode of Friday Night Smackdown featured major returns.
The Celtic Warrior returns!
In a match-up between Shorty G and Dash Wilder, the former stood victorious. Wilder was put to submit in an Ankle Lock. However, in a drastic turn of events, Sheamus made his return. Supposedly saving Shorty G from The Revivals, the Celtic Warrior instead landed his signature move, The Brogue Kick right on Shorty G's face.
Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan vs. Baron Corbin & Dolph Ziggler ended in a no contest
The match was interrupted by none other than 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Taking out Daniel Bryan with the Mandible Claw, Wyatt disappeared, leaving Roman Reigns outnumbered with Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.
But guess who appeared to save the day? Family did. 'The Usos' returned, kicking their way inside the ring and helped Roman Reigns on his feet.
Kofi Kingston defeated The Miz via pinfall
Furious after losing to Kingston, Miz gave Kingston a beatdown until he was chased away by Big E. Cathy Kelley headed to Miz's dressing room later in an attempt to get an interview, but instead was met at the door by John Morrison who said that Miz has nothing more to say tonight.
In a triple-threat tag team matchup between Dana Brooke & Lacey, Sasha Banks & Bayley and Alex Bliss & Nikki Cross, Brooke and Lacey stood victorious over Banks and Bayley defeating them via pinfall.
Elias performed with a song trolling Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin and even Shane McMahon, saying that if the former SmackDown GM ever returns, "send his ass to Raw."
Otis defeated Drew Gulak via pinfall after a Vader Bomb and Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro via pinfall after a power slam just to get kung-fu kicked by Shinsuke Nakamure in the face.
With a thrilling first episode of Smackdown in 2020, fans are surely looking forward to the coming weeks, ultimately Royal Rumble.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)