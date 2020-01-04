WWE Friday Night Smackdown: News, Highlights and more!

The first Friday Night Smackdown of 2020 kicked off on Friday in Memphis. Filled with hype about the upcoming Royal Rumble in three weeks, this episode of Friday Night Smackdown featured major returns.

The Celtic Warrior returns!

In a match-up between Shorty G and Dash Wilder, the former stood victorious. Wilder was put to submit in an Ankle Lock. However, in a drastic turn of events, Sheamus made his return. Supposedly saving Shorty G from The Revivals, the Celtic Warrior instead landed his signature move, The Brogue Kick right on Shorty G's face.