WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Tiffany Stratton Vows To Cash Money In The Bank Contract, Will She Turn On Nia Jax Or Target Liv Morgan?

Image: Tiffany Stratton/Instagram

The WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is just a couple of hours away. However, Tiffany Stratton has already set her sight on the championship title as she prepares to cash in her Money In the Bank Contract.

On the November 1 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Liv Morgan and Nia Jax faced off in the ring ahead of the big fight. During this segment, Tiffany Stratton announced her intention to cash in her Money in the Bank contract at Crown Jewel and walk away as champion. She also joked about whether cashing in on Morgan would mean getting "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio as well.

Stratton first hinted she would cash in on Morgan but later suggested she might target Jax, despite their partnership. This led to a brawl and a match between Morgan and Stratton, which Morgan won. However, Jax attacked Morgan after the match with her finisher, the AnNiahilator. Stratton has tried to cash in her contract several times, including at WWE Bad Blood last month, but has yet to succeed.

Nia & Morgan set for battle at WWE Crown Jewel

At WWE Crown Jewel, Nia Jax and Liv Morgan will clash to become the first-ever WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Champion, with the winner also receiving a special ring. This matchup promises to be exciting, especially with both the Women’s Champion and Women’s World Champion present, but there’s a chance one of them could lose their title.

Liv Morgan is riding high as the queen of The Judgment Day since taking Rhea Ripley's title, faction, and boyfriend "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. Morgan is as cunning a titleholder as there has been in some time, and "dangerous" does not even begin to describe her.

On the other side of the ring, Jax is pure physical domination. Since capturing the title from Bayley, The Irresistible Force has been a one-women wrecking crew who will stop at nothing to prove herself the best to ever hold the gold. The Crown Jewel promises to be a really exciting affair with four Championship battles on the line.