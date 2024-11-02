 WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Tiffany Stratton Vows To Cash Money In The Bank Contract, Will She Turn On Nia Jax Or Target Liv Morgan?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWWE Crown Jewel 2024: Tiffany Stratton Vows To Cash Money In The Bank Contract, Will She Turn On Nia Jax Or Target Liv Morgan?

WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Tiffany Stratton Vows To Cash Money In The Bank Contract, Will She Turn On Nia Jax Or Target Liv Morgan?

Tiffany also joked about whether cashing in on Morgan would mean getting "Dirty" Dominik

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Image: Tiffany Stratton/Instagram

The WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is just a couple of hours away. However, Tiffany Stratton has already set her sight on the championship title as she prepares to cash in her Money In the Bank Contract.

On the November 1 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Liv Morgan and Nia Jax faced off in the ring ahead of the big fight. During this segment, Tiffany Stratton announced her intention to cash in her Money in the Bank contract at Crown Jewel and walk away as champion. She also joked about whether cashing in on Morgan would mean getting "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio as well.

Stratton first hinted she would cash in on Morgan but later suggested she might target Jax, despite their partnership. This led to a brawl and a match between Morgan and Stratton, which Morgan won. However, Jax attacked Morgan after the match with her finisher, the AnNiahilator. Stratton has tried to cash in her contract several times, including at WWE Bad Blood last month, but has yet to succeed.

Nia & Morgan set for battle at WWE Crown Jewel

FPJ Shorts
WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Tiffany Stratton Vows To Cash Money In The Bank Contract, Will She Turn On Nia Jax Or Target Liv Morgan?
WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Tiffany Stratton Vows To Cash Money In The Bank Contract, Will She Turn On Nia Jax Or Target Liv Morgan?
IND vs NZ 3rd Test: New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell Stars At Familiar Venue, Says Special To Play Test Cricket
IND vs NZ 3rd Test: New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell Stars At Familiar Venue, Says Special To Play Test Cricket
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq Starts November Month With Good Footing As US President Election Is Underway
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq Starts November Month With Good Footing As US President Election Is Underway
Mumbai: De-Addiction Cases At KEM Hospital Rise By 15-20% In 2024
Mumbai: De-Addiction Cases At KEM Hospital Rise By 15-20% In 2024

At WWE Crown Jewel, Nia Jax and Liv Morgan will clash to become the first-ever WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Champion, with the winner also receiving a special ring. This matchup promises to be exciting, especially with both the Women’s Champion and Women’s World Champion present, but there’s a chance one of them could lose their title.

Liv Morgan is riding high as the queen of The Judgment Day since taking Rhea Ripley's title, faction, and boyfriend "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. Morgan is as cunning a titleholder as there has been in some time, and "dangerous" does not even begin to describe her. 

On the other side of the ring, Jax is pure physical domination. Since capturing the title from Bayley, The Irresistible Force has been a one-women wrecking crew who will stop at nothing to prove herself the best to ever hold the gold. The Crown Jewel promises to be a really exciting affair with four Championship battles on the line. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Ish Sodhi Dismisses Rishabh Pant, India Lose Half the Side

IND vs NZ 3rd Test Day 2 Live: Ish Sodhi Dismisses Rishabh Pant, India Lose Half the Side

WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Tiffany Stratton Vows To Cash Money In The Bank Contract, Will She Turn On Nia...

WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Tiffany Stratton Vows To Cash Money In The Bank Contract, Will She Turn On Nia...

Rubbing Salt To The Wound! Shubman Gill Scores Half-Century After Mark Chapman Drops His Catch...

Rubbing Salt To The Wound! Shubman Gill Scores Half-Century After Mark Chapman Drops His Catch...

Meet Ruben Amorim, The Tactical Maestro Who Replaced Erik Ten Hag As The New Manchester United...

Meet Ruben Amorim, The Tactical Maestro Who Replaced Erik Ten Hag As The New Manchester United...

Durham Police Arrests Man From North Yorkshire Over Burglary In Ben Stokes' Home

Durham Police Arrests Man From North Yorkshire Over Burglary In Ben Stokes' Home