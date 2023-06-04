WTC Final: Highest individual scores to most wickets, here are India's overall numbers at the Oval

Throughout their cricketing history, the Indian team has competed in a total of 14 Test matches at the prestigious Oval Stadium, situated in London. Among these matches, India has secured two victories, suffered five defeats, and settled for seven draws. Their inaugural appearance at the venue took place in 1936, resulting in a resounding loss to England by a margin of nine wickets.

India's first triumph at the Oval unfolded during their 1971 tour of England. In the third Test of the series, after restricting England to a meager 101 runs in their second innings, the Indian team showcased exceptional resilience and skill to successfully chase down a target of 173 runs, securing a historic win with four wickets to spare.

Unfortunately, in the subsequent eight encounters at the Oval, India was unable to replicate their triumph and ended up without another victory. However, the team managed to shatter this winless streak against England in 2021, signifying a notable breakthrough for the Indian side.

Overall record

Played: 14

Won: 2

Lost: 5

Drawn: 7

Most recent Test match India played at the Oval

In their most recent encounter at the venue, India emerged victorious with a commanding 157-run win against England in 2021. Following the completion of the first innings, India found themselves trailing by 99 runs as they were bowled out for a total of 191. However, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, the Indian team displayed resilience and mounted a strong comeback. They posted a substantial second innings total of 466, with opener Rohit Sharma leading the charge with an impressive knock of 127 runs off 256 deliveries.

With a target of 368 runs set for victory, England faced a formidable challenge. Ultimately, their batting lineup succumbed, and they were all out for 210. During the match, Indian bowler Umesh Yadav played a crucial role, claiming three wickets to contribute to his team's resounding triumph.

Highest individual scores by Indians at the Oval

Rahul Dravid: 443 runs @ 110.75

Sachin Tendulkar: 272 runs @ 45.33

Ravi Shastri: 253 runs @ 84.33

Highest wickets at the Oval

Ravindra Jadeja: 11 wickets @ 31.27

Kapil Dev: 10 wickets @ 47

Bhagwath Chandrasekhar: 8 wickets @ 14.25