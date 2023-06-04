'Don't think Indian bowling is any less..': Greg Chappell warns Australia to be vary of Indian attack ahead of WTC Final

Ex-Australian cricketer Greg Chappell, holds the belief that the Indian bowling attack will present a formidable challenge to the Australian bowling line-up in the upcoming World Test Championship final. With the match taking place at the Oval Stadium in less than three days, Australia will face off against India in a battle for the WTC title.

Indian bowling rated strongly

`Chappell specifically highlighted the potential threat posed by Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravichandran Ashwin to the Australian batsmen. These thoughts were expressed by Chappell during his appearance on the Backstage with Boria show on Revsportz.

"I don't think the Indian bowling attack is any less to Australia's. Shami is a very good bowler and Siraj has been in very good rhythm in the IPL. They will pose as much difficulty for the Australians as the Australians will for the Indians," Chappell said in the Backstage with Boria show on Revsportz.

Bowling conundrum

Following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, a significant topic of discussion has revolved around the composition of India's bowling line-up. Former cricketers have engaged in debates regarding the selection of pacers and spinners for the team. The presence of two talented spinners, Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, has created a conundrum for the team management. In this regard, Chappell suggests that India should opt for a combination of two spinners.

"If you ask me I think India should go in with two spinners. Ashwin and Jadeja have both been fantastic for India, and you need to go in with your best bowlers. And even if Jadeja doesn't pick too many wickets he will not leak runs and hold one end up. That will give the fast bowlers the breather they need. And Jadeja's batting has been fantastic at the Test level in the last few years. Coming to Ashwin he is one of the best of this generation. He thinks deep and that stands him apart."

"With Starc bowling from over the wicket Ashwin will also have the footmarks to use from day 3 onwards. Also he has a slight mental edge over the Australians from the last Border Gavaskar Trophy. And when you add his batting at number 8, he is a key player for India and I think they should play both spinners for the simple reason that they are both quality players with plenty of experience," Chappell said.