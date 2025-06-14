WTC Final 2025: AB De Villiers Spotted Celebrating As South Africa Clinches Historic World Test Championship Title; Video

Image: ICC/X

South African cricket legend AB de Villiers was spotted celebrating from the stands as South Africa etched their name in the history books by winning the 2025 ICC World Test Championship Final, defeating Australia by 5 wickets at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. This triumph marks South Africa’s first World Test Championship title and one of the most memorable victories in their red-ball cricket journey.

This victory marks a monumental achievement for South African cricket, securing a major ICC trophy after years of near-misses and heartbreak. With this win, they join New Zealand and Australia as champions of the World Test Championship, cementing their status among the elites of the longest format.

South Africa's dominant run chase at Lord's

The fourth innings belonged entirely to South Africa. In what turned out to be a commanding batting display under pressure, the Proteas chased down the target with ease, finishing at 282 for 5. Aiden Markram led the charge with a magnificent 136, while captain Temba Bavuma stood tall with a composed 66. Their partnership took South Africa home in style, ensuring a resounding 5-wicket victory.

Mitchell Starc took 3 wickets for Australia in the final innings but couldn’t stop the inevitable. South Africa’s clinical performance in both bowling and their second-innings batting defined the match and showcased their resilience and growth in Test cricket.