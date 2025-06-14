WTC 2025 Final: Temba Bavuma Mimics 'Machine Gun Celebration' With ICC Test Championship Mace After SA Beat AUS; Video

Image: ICC/X

In a moment of pure elation and theatrical celebration, South African captain Temba Bavuma was spotted playfully mimicking a machine gun using the ICC Test Championship mace, following South Africa's thrilling five-wicket victory over Australia in the World Test Championship Final 2025 at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

The Proteas clinched their first-ever WTC title in what will go down as one of the most memorable finals in recent Test history. After chasing down 282 with just five wickets in hand, the South African players erupted in joy. Amid the wild celebrations, Bavuma's lighthearted antics stood out, he was seen holding the iconic mace in his arms, pretending to fire it like a machine gun, much to the amusement of teammates and fans watching.

The moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans sharing clips and memes of the animated skipper showcasing his excitement in a way that reflected both relief and pride. The celebratory act was not just fun and spontaneous, but symbolic of the power and confidence with which South Africa stormed to victory against one of the toughest sides in world cricket.

South Africa’s win was built on gritty performances from Aiden Markram, who scored a century in the fourth innings, and a stellar all-round effort from the bowling unit led by Kagiso Rabada. It was a win that silenced critics and ended a long wait for ICC silverware.

As for Bavuma, the “mace machine gun” moment added a unique and joyful note to South Africa’s crowning glory, capturing the spirit of a team that not only fought hard but celebrated even harder.