 'People Said We Haven't Faced Strong Oppositions': Kagiso Rabada Shuts Down 'Rubbish' Narrative After South Africa Wins WTC 2025 Final
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'People Said We Haven't Faced Strong Oppositions': Kagiso Rabada Shuts Down 'Rubbish' Narrative After South Africa Wins WTC 2025 Final

'People Said We Haven't Faced Strong Oppositions': Kagiso Rabada Shuts Down 'Rubbish' Narrative After South Africa Wins WTC 2025 Final

This victory marks a monumental achievement for South African cricket, securing a major ICC trophy after years of near-misses and heartbreak. With this win, they join New Zealand and Australia as champions of the World Test Championship, cementing their status among the elites of the longest format.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/X

Following South Africa’s dramatic 5-wicket victory over Australia in the World Test Championship Final 2025 at Lord’s Cricket Ground, pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada delivered an emotional and powerful message, capturing the essence of a hard-fought journey that ended in glory.

Rabada, who played a pivotal role in the final with a match haul of 9 wickets, struggled to put his emotions into words. “Can’t describe in words how I feel. Extremely happy, we’ve planned well and worked hard. We deserve to be here,” Rabada said during the post-match presentation.

Read Also
WTC Final 2025: AB De Villiers Spotted Celebrating As South Africa Clinches Historic World Test...
article-image
Read Also
WTC 2025 Final: Teary Keshav Maharaj Thanks Fans For Standing By Them Through Adversity, Says...
article-image

South Africa’s path to the final had been questioned by critics who felt they hadn’t faced enough top-tier opposition. Rabada firmly shut down those claims. “People said we haven't faced strong oppositions, which is rubbish. We beat Australia this time, had to be on our A game,” he asserted, making it clear that the Proteas had proven their worth on the world stage.

The Lord’s atmosphere also made a deep impression on the fast bowler. “Thanks to everyone for the support, last four days felt like a home game,” he added, acknowledging the passionate South African fans who turned out in big numbers and brought energy and belief to the iconic venue.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Builders Booked For ₹6.08 Crore Real Estate Fraud In Dadar: Same Flat Sold To 2 Buyers Using Forged Papers
Mumbai News: Builders Booked For ₹6.08 Crore Real Estate Fraud In Dadar: Same Flat Sold To 2 Buyers Using Forged Papers
Navi Mumbai News: Sanitation Worker In Panvel Returns Lost Gold Chain, Wins Praise For Honesty
Navi Mumbai News: Sanitation Worker In Panvel Returns Lost Gold Chain, Wins Praise For Honesty
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Residents Raise Alarm Over Illegal Waste Dumping Opposite Housing Society, Demand CIDCO Action
Navi Mumbai News: Ulwe Residents Raise Alarm Over Illegal Waste Dumping Opposite Housing Society, Demand CIDCO Action
Mumbai News: BMC Employees Inaugurate Vikhroli East-West Bridge Amid Monsoon Concerns
Mumbai News: BMC Employees Inaugurate Vikhroli East-West Bridge Amid Monsoon Concerns

Rabada’s fiery spells, leadership, and composure under pressure were instrumental in South Africa lifting their first-ever World Test Championship title. His words not only reflected pride and passion, but also stood as a statement to those who doubted the Proteas' credentials. In defeating the reigning champions in a final as intense and high-quality as this, South Africa silenced critics and made history at the home of cricket.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WTC 2025 Final: Temba Bavuma Mimics 'Machine Gun Celebration' With ICC Test Championship Mace After...

WTC 2025 Final: Temba Bavuma Mimics 'Machine Gun Celebration' With ICC Test Championship Mace After...

'People Said We Haven't Faced Strong Oppositions': Kagiso Rabada Shuts Down 'Rubbish' Narrative...

'People Said We Haven't Faced Strong Oppositions': Kagiso Rabada Shuts Down 'Rubbish' Narrative...

WTC 2025 Final: Teary Keshav Maharaj Thanks Fans For Standing By Them Through Adversity, Says...

WTC 2025 Final: Teary Keshav Maharaj Thanks Fans For Standing By Them Through Adversity, Says...

WTC Final 2025: AB De Villiers Spotted Celebrating As South Africa Clinches Historic World Test...

WTC Final 2025: AB De Villiers Spotted Celebrating As South Africa Clinches Historic World Test...

WTC 2025 Final: Aiden Markram's Wife Applauds After South Africa Batter's Innings Ends On 136

WTC 2025 Final: Aiden Markram's Wife Applauds After South Africa Batter's Innings Ends On 136