'People Said We Haven't Faced Strong Oppositions': Kagiso Rabada Shuts Down 'Rubbish' Narrative After South Africa Wins WTC 2025 Final

Following South Africa’s dramatic 5-wicket victory over Australia in the World Test Championship Final 2025 at Lord’s Cricket Ground, pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada delivered an emotional and powerful message, capturing the essence of a hard-fought journey that ended in glory.

Rabada, who played a pivotal role in the final with a match haul of 9 wickets, struggled to put his emotions into words. “Can’t describe in words how I feel. Extremely happy, we’ve planned well and worked hard. We deserve to be here,” Rabada said during the post-match presentation.

South Africa’s path to the final had been questioned by critics who felt they hadn’t faced enough top-tier opposition. Rabada firmly shut down those claims. “People said we haven't faced strong oppositions, which is rubbish. We beat Australia this time, had to be on our A game,” he asserted, making it clear that the Proteas had proven their worth on the world stage.

The Lord’s atmosphere also made a deep impression on the fast bowler. “Thanks to everyone for the support, last four days felt like a home game,” he added, acknowledging the passionate South African fans who turned out in big numbers and brought energy and belief to the iconic venue.

Rabada’s fiery spells, leadership, and composure under pressure were instrumental in South Africa lifting their first-ever World Test Championship title. His words not only reflected pride and passion, but also stood as a statement to those who doubted the Proteas' credentials. In defeating the reigning champions in a final as intense and high-quality as this, South Africa silenced critics and made history at the home of cricket.